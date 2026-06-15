Overnight rainfall brings down temperature in Gurugram as minimum falls to 17°C

Overnight rainfall in Gurugram brought down the minimum temperature to 17°C on Monday, marking a departure of 9.9°C below the normal levels observed during the period.

The IMD forecasts the maximum temperature to climb to 40°C on Monday. (PTI photo)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gurugram recorded the lowest minimum temperature in Haryana on Monday. The sudden drop in minimum temperature came after mercury levels continued to hover in the range of 20°C and 25.9°C in June, making it among the season’s lowest.

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As the city’s weather conditions continue to be impacted by an active western disturbance over North Haryana, combined with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, the IMD forecasts the maximum temperature to climb to 40°C on Monday.

On Sunday, the average maximum temperature across all three automatic weather stations (AWS) was 37.6°C, a rise of 2.4 degrees from the day before.

Also Read: J&K likely to get normal to below normal rains: IMD

While the IMD raised an active ‘yellow’ alert in Gurugram on Monday, anticipating light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, rainfall and strong winds, the city recorded a breeze of 5.5 to 7.4 km/h in its different parts at 8:30am. Strong wind gusts of up to 18.5 km/h were last recorded at IMD’s NorthCap University AWS on Sunday afternoon, which reduced to 9 km/h on Sunday evening and remained between 5.5 and 7.4 km/h overnight.

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Meanwhile, overcast weather conditions slowed down traffic movement on several stretches of Gurugram during the peak early morning hours on Monday. While parts of the Delhi-Gurugram (NH 48) expressway from Kirti Nagar to Sarhol remained congested at 9am, stretches from Clover Leaf interchange to Behrampur had slowed down vehicular traffic till 10:30am. Gurugram-Faridabad road, Ghata t-point, roads near Leisure Valley park in Sector 29, too, were impacted by the rain-induced slowdown.