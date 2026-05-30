J&K likely to get normal to below normal rains: IMD

While the India meteorological department (IMD) has predicted below normal rainfall over the country during monsoon period except some northern areas, Jammu and Kashmir is expected to receive normal to below normal rainfall during the June to September period, the J&K MeT centre said. Dark clouds hover over Babadem lake and residential houses, in Srinagar, on Friday. (PTI)

The centre, while quoting the IMD long-range forecast on X, predicted a better forecast for J&K than the rest of the country.

“Southwest-Monsoon 2026 2nd stage long range forecast issued by IMD: Normal to below normal rainfall over many parts of J&K MET Subdivision during June-September except eastern parts of J&K & Ladakh region,” the centre said.

It said that June will be wetter.

“Above normal rainfall over many parts of J&K MET subdivision during June 2026,” it said.

The IMD’s forecast stated that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over country as a whole is likely to be 90% of Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of ±4%, indicating below normal rainfall over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September), 2026.

“Southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2026) rainfall is most likely to be normal over Northeast India (94-106% of LPA) and below normal over Central & South Peninsular India (<94% of LPA) and Northwest India (<92% of LPA),” it said.

Even the Monsoon Core Zone (MCZ) is most likely to be below normal (<94% of LPA) as well.

“During June to September 2026, below-normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country, except some areas over Northwest and northeast India, eastern parts of south peninsula and adjoining areas of east-central India and isolated pockets of East India, where normal to above normal rainfall is likely,” the forecast said.

While average rainfall for the country as a whole during June 2026 is most likely to be below normal (<92% of LPA), north and north east are expected to be better.

“During June 2026, below normal monthly rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country, except over some parts of NorthwestIndia, Northeast India and south Peninsula and isolated pockets of central India where normal to above normal rainfall is likely,” the IMD forecast said.

In June 2026, the monthly maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal over most parts of the country, except some parts of Central, Northwest and East India, where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are very likely.

“Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are likely across most parts of the country, except some parts of Northwest, Central and adjoining south Peninsular India where, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are very likely,” the IMD said.