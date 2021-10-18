Palam Vihar Extension resident attacked over parking disagreement

A man was injured in a disagreement over car parking in Palam Vihar Extension late Saturday, as he was attacked a group of residents after blowing his car horn to get a parked car moved. The attackers also entered his house and misbehaved with his family members, according to the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said a case was registered under sections 147, 148, 323, 427, 452, 506, 509 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Sunday.

In his complaint to the police, Ramchander Sarma, a resident of Palam Vihar Extension, told police that around 8pm on Saturday, he was passing through street number 10, when he blew his car horn and asked the occupants of a house to move their car a little. However, the residents took offence and started abusing and attacking him.

After a while, a group of attackers allegedly broke his house gate, entered the premises and started beating him. They also misbehaved with women in the family, Sarma alleged.

The police said that a case has been registered against three persons. “The matter is being probed and a case has been registered,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurugram police, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}