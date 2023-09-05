Man’s finger bitten off in fight over parking in Gurugram

A parking dispute in Gurugram took an absurd turn over the weekend as a man assaulted his neighbour during the feud, bit off a part of his finger, swallowed it, poured kerosene on him and then tried to set him ablaze, police said on Tuesday.

The suspects, Ishwar Singh, 65, his son Pawan Kumar, 42, and grandson Naveen, 21, were booked, but are still at large.

The incident took place in Wazirabad village in Gurugram on Sunday.

The victim, Inderjit Yadav, 46, a retired central government employee, said, according to the FIR, that he was returning home on his scooter around 10pm and found that the narrow road leading to his residence was blocked off by their neighbours’ haphazardly parked car.

As he started honking to draw his neighbours’ attention, Yadav said Kumar came out of his home, got into the car and allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler. He then began beating up Kumar and was soon joined by his father.

According to Yadav, the three thrashed him and even pushed him into a drain by the side of the road.

Then, Singh grabbed Yadav’s left hand, bit into his little finger, severing the tip nearly in an instant, and then swallowed the dismembered bit.

All the while, Yadav said he kept screaming for help.

“After Singh bit my finger off, his grandson Naveen came out with kerosene and poured it over me, in an attempt to set me on fire,” Yadav said, adding that he managed to wrest himself flee and run away, till a few neighbours came to his rescue and took him to a hospital on Golf Course Road.

Rajender Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 53 police station, said they were on the hunt for the suspects.

However, he added, the family of the suspects has filed a counter-complaint, alleging that after Yadav was admitted in hospital, some of his neighbours and relatives broke into their house and thrashed them.

“They have also submitted a written complaint on which action will be taken,” SHO Singh said.

At present, on Yadav’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Singh, Kumar and his son under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code at Sector-53 police station on Monday night.

Yadav said he has shifted to a relative’s house in another district, which he declined to name, to stay safe.

“Doctors said they can’t do much for the finger, because the severed part was unavailable. However, they can repair it by grafting skin from my thigh,” he said.

