66-year-old woman suffers fractures after kin beat her over property in Ggm

A 66-year-old woman suffered fractures after being beaten by relatives in an attempt to seize her property in Dabodha, Farrukhnagar in Gurugram district, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The woman was dragged to the main road and at least six people, including three women, assaulted her with wooden bats and rods before fleeing. (Representational image)

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 1 afternoon when the victim, Brahma Devi, returned home after a few hours at a relative’s place to find a temporary wall erected quickly blocking the entrance to her ancestral property.

According to investigators, the woman began removing the loose bricks with her hands one by one when some of her relatives from the neighbourhood attacked her.

According to them, the woman was dragged to the main road and at least six people, including three women, assaulted her with wooden bats and rods before fleeing.

According to the police, other family members of the woman were not at home at the time to rescue her, and they rushed back home after learning about the incident from neighbours. According to the police, the woman was rushed to Farrukhnagar Civil Hospital and then transferred to the district-level civil hospital in Sector 10A for treatment.

Vinod Kumar, the injured woman’s son, said doctors operated on her left hand to repair multiple fractures on Tuesday afternoon.

“Her body is covered in bruises. Doctors said more x-rays would be taken to see if she also has fractures in other parts of her body,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation was underway.

