‘Partition wounds still bleed’: Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Remembrance Day

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the “wounds of Partition still bleed in our collective memory”, as he attended an event in Faridabad to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. On the occasion, Union minister for power, housing, and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the Congress for “erasing” the sacrifices of Partition victims, accusing it of prioritising dynastic politics since the days of former PM and Congress leader Indira Gandhi. (HT Photos)

“Partition left deep wounds on Haryana’s soil. Families came here with nothing but courage. Their determination rebuilt lives and transformed Faridabad into an industrial hub,” he said.

Calling the Partition as one of the most harrowing chapters in India’s history, Saini announced a set of measures to immortalise its lessons, an exhibition of rare Partition-era literature and documents, inclusion of its history in school curricula, and a reform to simplify name-change procedures for women post-marriage.

Pledging ₹51 lakh from his discretionary fund for a Partition Horrors Memorial in Kurukshetra, he said that memorials are being developed across the state.

Saini said the state will host an exhibition of literature and documents related to the Partition, while the history of the tragedy will be incorporated into the school curriculum so that “future generations understand both the suffering and the resilience of their ancestors”.

For women empowerment, Saini also promised special provisions to simplify official name changes after marriage, addressing a bureaucratic hurdle faced by many.

Saini said: “This day is not just about grief, but about safeguarding India’s integrity. We must build a Haryana and an India rooted in peace, harmony, and brotherhood.”

Haryana Assembly deputy speaker Krishan Lal Middha called the Partition “one of humanity’s worst tragedies”, citing the loss of 1-1.2 million lives, the mass displacement of families, and atrocities committed against women.