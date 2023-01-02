PC Meena appointed MCG commissioner

Gurugram: The Haryana government on Sunday appointed PC Meena as the new commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and also named him as officer on-special-duty to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Meena was serving as managing director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and had also served in several key posts in the city.

Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, the erstwhile MCG commissioner has been appointed as chief administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and managing director of Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd.

Meena earlier served in Gurugram as deputy commissioner from 2011 to 2013. He also served as MCG commissioner in the second half of 2013, and was thereafter appointed as administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Gurugram, till the middle of 2014.

In his latest stint as DHBVN managing director, Meena worked to resolve several issues pertaining to electricity connections of various residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) across the city.

Talking to HT after his appointment, Meena spoke about his work while serving in the DHBVN. “Several issues pertaining to developers were resolved and regular power connections were issued to several projects. We also managed to accelerate work on the smart grid project and create additional infrastructure for better and improved power distribution in the city, particularly developing sectors,” he said.

City residents and RWAs, while welcoming his appointment, said that management of legacy waste at the Bandhwari waste treatment plant, setting up new material recovery facilities, ensuring proper sanitation in the city, management of newly taken up private colonies and ensuring that a waste-to-energy treatment plant is set up at Bandhwari will be the key challenges faced by him as the new MCG commissioner.

“I will work towards the betterment of the city and try to bring all stakeholders on the same page. MCG has a key role in improving the quality of life of residents. We will try to ensure that the civic agency delivers the goods,” Meena added.

Meanwhile, in another key appointment, Amit Khatri, who had earlier served as the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, was appointed as managing director, DHBVN.

