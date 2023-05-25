Man succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle

Gurugram: A pedestrian crossing the Old Delhi Road near Palam Vihar died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on May 22, Gurugram police said on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, identified as Satya Paul (40), a resident of Sector 6, was severely injured and was undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the national Capital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the incident took place at around 1pm and passers-by had rushed Paul to the government hospital in Sector 10A, from where he was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital. He said footage of several CCTV cameras are being scanned to trace the vehicle that hit him.

An FIR against the unidentified driver was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday, police said.

Police said Paul’s body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy. They said the deceased was an e-rickshaw driver and hailed from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

