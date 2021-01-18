Pilot dies in collision while returning home late Sunday

A pilot of Indigo Airlines was killed in a road accident in Sector 114 late Sunday, when the car he was driving was rammed by a speeding truck-trolley that was moving on the wrong side of the road.

According to the police, the collision took place around 12.20am when pilot Anmol Verma, 38, was returning to his residence in Sector 109 from the airport. The police said that the injured pilot was rushed to a private hospital and that his car was completely damaged due to the impact.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said, “The truck driver was driving on the wrong side and there was a massive head-on collision between the two vehicles. The pilot, who was driving, had sustained severe injuries and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries within an hour. The front portion of the truck was also damaged.”

The police said the driver of the tractor-trolley abandoned his vehicle and escaped on foot. He was yet to be arrested on Monday evening. The truck has a registration number of Gurugram. “We have received a complaint from Captain Pankaj Kaushal, a friend of the deceased, and have registered a case. The truck driver will also be nabbed soon. The pilot died of excessive bleeding and head injuries,” said Rao.

The pilot’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.

Kaushal, the complainant, said that he received a call around 12.30am from a passerby who had witnessed the accident and had called him from Verma’s mobile phone. “By the time I reached the spot, he had been taken to the hospital. He had moved to Gurugram a few months ago, along with his wife. They were blessed with a baby boy three months ago. He lived in Delhi for 25 years before shifting to the city,” he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304B (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Bajghera police station against the truck driver on Monday.