Plantation: Around 500K saplings planted this monsoon, says admin

Around 500,000 saplings were planted across the district this monsoon, the district administration said on Monday.

Officials said that different agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and forest department, had collectively targeted to plant 425,000 saplings this year, but managed to exceed it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The information was shared with the state government by deputy commissioner Yash Garg during a review meeting of activities carried out under Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the district. The meeting was chaired by Devender Singh, the additional chief secretary of the state irrigation and water resources department.

“A target of construction of rainwater harvesting structures at 2,113 places had been set in Gurugram district, out of which construction work has been completed at 1,900 places. Along with this, 21 places were identified for renovation of traditional and other water bodies and water tanks, out of which renovation work has been completed at 18 places. This time more, than 500,000 saplings have also been planted in the district to promote rainwater harvesting,” Garg said in the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, 98 old wells were identified in the district for water harvesting, out of which 68 wells are being renovated. Along with this, 35 watersheds have also been developed in the district, Garg said.

Singh said, “In Gurugram, work has been done prominently on six points of the above campaign, which include water conservation and rainwater harvesting, restoration of traditional reservoirs and tanks, reuse of old wells and borewells and recharge structures, development of watersheds, plantation and organiaing Krishi Vigyan Kendra Mela.”

He said that all the districts should make efforts to complete the pending works at the earliest.