PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today: Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory

The Gurugram Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory detailing the restrictions, diversions, closures, and road blockages ahead of the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Dwarka Expressway inauguration: Antriksh Chowk Road will temporarily diverge on Monday due to the rally crowd. However, it will be closed as well. (HT Photo) (File)

The advisory asked commuters using this route to follow the traffic restrictions when scheduling their journey within specified timeframes.

“It is informed to all that the inauguration programme of the Gurugram Dwarka Expressway by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been confirmed on (Monday), March 11, 2024. There will be a rush of vehicles coming for the rally near Antriksh Chowk on Monday (Monday), March 11, 2024,” a rough translation of the advisory issued on Sunday in Hindi said.

Dwarka Expressway: Traffic restrictions, diversions

The advisory said the public should use the route from Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT only when it is absolutely necessary until 4 pm.

Antriksh Chowk Road will temporarily diverge during the event due to the rally crowd. However, it will be closed as well.

All drivers of heavy vehicles are recommended to exclusively use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) route. After 5 pm on Monday, heavy vehicle drivers will be permitted to use the Dwarka Expressway.

Vehicles arriving at the rally from Rewari, Narnaul, and Dharuhera will be directed to turn left from Rampura Chowk and proceed to the rally via Vatika Chowk. Meanwhile, vehicles approaching from Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna will take the clover leaf routes.

Route plans for vehicles heading to the rally differ based on their origin. Those coming from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru will be directed to the rally venue parking via Dwarka Express, while those from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru will use the Sati Chowk route.

Things to know about Dwarka Expressway