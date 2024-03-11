PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today: Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory
Dwarka Expressway inauguration: Traffic advisory said the public should use the route from Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT only when necessary until 4 pm.
The Gurugram Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory detailing the restrictions, diversions, closures, and road blockages ahead of the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
The advisory asked commuters using this route to follow the traffic restrictions when scheduling their journey within specified timeframes.
“It is informed to all that the inauguration programme of the Gurugram Dwarka Expressway by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been confirmed on (Monday), March 11, 2024. There will be a rush of vehicles coming for the rally near Antriksh Chowk on Monday (Monday), March 11, 2024,” a rough translation of the advisory issued on Sunday in Hindi said.
Dwarka Expressway: Traffic restrictions, diversions
- The advisory said the public should use the route from Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT only when it is absolutely necessary until 4 pm.
- Antriksh Chowk Road will temporarily diverge during the event due to the rally crowd. However, it will be closed as well.
- All drivers of heavy vehicles are recommended to exclusively use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) route. After 5 pm on Monday, heavy vehicle drivers will be permitted to use the Dwarka Expressway.
- Vehicles arriving at the rally from Rewari, Narnaul, and Dharuhera will be directed to turn left from Rampura Chowk and proceed to the rally via Vatika Chowk. Meanwhile, vehicles approaching from Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna will take the clover leaf routes.
- Route plans for vehicles heading to the rally differ based on their origin. Those coming from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru will be directed to the rally venue parking via Dwarka Express, while those from Pataudi and Ghariharsaru will use the Sati Chowk route.
Things to know about Dwarka Expressway
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Haryana segment of the Dwarka Expressway, which aims to enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on National Highway 48, an official statement said.
- He is also set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 112 national highway projects valued at ₹1 lakh crore nationwide, during an event in Gurugram on Monday.
- The Haryana stretch of the Dwarka Expressway spans 19 km and has been constructed at an approximate cost of ₹4,100 crore. It encompasses two sections: the 10.2-kilometre Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and the 8.7-kilometre Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.
- This infrastructure project will establish direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass, further enhancing regional transportation links.