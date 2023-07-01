Four held for duping people on pretext of international holiday packages

Gurugram: Faridabad police on Friday arrested four members of an interstate gang from Punjab for allegedly duping people from different states on the pretext of providing them with holiday packages, police said on Saturday. As per police, two more suspects are on the run and teams have been formed to nab them at the earliest.

Gurugram, India-July 01, 2023: Police officials arrested four members of an interstate gang for allegedly duping many people from different states on the pretext of providing them with holiday packages after creating fake websites in Gurugram, India, 01 July 2023.

According to investigators, the suspects created fake websites to draw the attention of their victims. Police said they used to offer packages for international destinations at highly discounted prices and held meetings at luxury hotels to impress their victims.

Police said the group came under police radar after a Faridabad resident registered a complaint, alleging he was duped of ₹1.45 lakh on June 24.

According to police, the four suspects were identified as Tushar Kumar of Bihar, Gajendra from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, Aman from Hardoi in UP and Vansh Singh from Delhi. They were arrested from Zirakpur in Mohali district of Punjab, police said.

Pooja Vashisht, deputy commissioner of police (Central), said the Cyber Crime police team conducted a detailed investigation and arrested the suspects. During interrogation, they revealed that they duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing international holiday packages at cheap rates.

Satish Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Cyber Crime police station (Central), said the suspects used to offer holiday packages in United States, United Arab Emirates (Dubai), New Zealand, Indonesia and Europe.

“The victim, who hails from Faridabad, told us that he had received a call from a tour and travel agency claiming to be one of the best in the country and they offered to arrange a holiday package for Dubai,” SHO Kumar said.

The complainant further claimed that suspects met him in Faridabad and took his credit card details, after which he got a confirmation email from an email id.

The victim in his complaint told police that he was offered a holiday package to Dubai for a total of 10 times in the next 10 years and was charged ₹1.45 lakh through his credit card.

Police said the suspects had also shared their Delhi office address and when the victim reached the location, he found the office locked.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said the victim met people who were also duped by the same gang members and approached police.

“The suspects had created fake email ids similar to prominent travel agencies and posed as executives. They offered cheap packages that were not even realistic and gullible people fell prey into their trap and were duped,” Singh added.

