Gurugram, A physical copy of NEET-UG paper was allegedly leaked from a printing press in Nashik and brought to a doctor Gurugram, police sources said on Tuesday, adding that this was still a subject of a probe.

Police probing if 'leaked' NEET-UG paper was received by Gurugram doctor

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked about this, Indian Medical Association Gurugram president Dr Rajesh Kataria said that while reports mentioning the involvement of a "doctor from Gurugram" were circulating, no investigating agency has officially contacted the local medical body yet.

A senior police officer said a doctor in Gurugram is alleged to have received the leaked paper but it is still a matter of investigation.

The NEET 2026 exam held on May 3 was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak with the CBI registering an FIR after the government asked it to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

The National Testing Agency , which conducts the exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, said fresh dates will be notified in the "next seven to 10 days".

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The cancellation triggered nationwide outrage among medical aspirants, with students raising questions on NTA's competence and demanding that the exam be conducted by AIIMS-Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cancellation triggered nationwide outrage among medical aspirants, with students raising questions on NTA's competence and demanding that the exam be conducted by AIIMS-Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The CBI registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI registered a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agency dispatched multiple special teams to various locations and will also collect material from the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency dispatched multiple special teams to various locations and will also collect material from the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Rajasthan Police SOG had claimed that a "guess paper" for chemistry that was allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination had approximately 410 questions and roughly 120 of these were in the question paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rajasthan Police SOG had claimed that a "guess paper" for chemistry that was allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination had approximately 410 questions and roughly 120 of these were in the question paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Maharashtra's Nashik, a man was detained in connection with the paper leak. Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan said a team of Rajasthan Police would arrive in the city to take his custody.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON