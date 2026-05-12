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Police probing if 'leaked' NEET-UG paper was received by Gurugram doctor

Police probing if 'leaked' NEET-UG paper was received by Gurugram doctor

Published on: May 12, 2026 10:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, A physical copy of NEET-UG paper was allegedly leaked from a printing press in Nashik and brought to a doctor Gurugram, police sources said on Tuesday, adding that this was still a subject of a probe.

Police probing if 'leaked' NEET-UG paper was received by Gurugram doctor

When asked about this, Indian Medical Association Gurugram president Dr Rajesh Kataria said that while reports mentioning the involvement of a "doctor from Gurugram" were circulating, no investigating agency has officially contacted the local medical body yet.

A senior police officer said a doctor in Gurugram is alleged to have received the leaked paper but it is still a matter of investigation.

The NEET 2026 exam held on May 3 was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak with the CBI registering an FIR after the government asked it to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

The National Testing Agency , which conducts the exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, said fresh dates will be notified in the "next seven to 10 days".

In Maharashtra's Nashik, a man was detained in connection with the paper leak. Nashik Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan said a team of Rajasthan Police would arrive in the city to take his custody.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
indian medical association paper leak gurugram
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