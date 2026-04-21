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Police raid two Gurugram clubs over ‘loud music beyond permitted hours’

Residents had flagged repeated disturbances on weekends; police found music playing after midnight without licences at both locations during inspections.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 04:10 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Police conducted raids at two nightclubs in Sector 61 and Sector 58 for allegedly playing loud music beyond permitted hours, officials said, adding that equipment was seized and legal notices issued to the owners.

Teams led by ACP Yashwant Yadav seized DJ mixers, speakers and sound systems; owners issued notices under Environment Act and BNSS, to appear before magistrate. (HT)

Officers said residents of multiple societies had complained about loud music continuing for several hours, especially on Friday and Saturday nights, disturbing sleep and causing inconvenience to children and the elderly.

Police said teams led by Yashwant Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Badshahpur), carried out back-to-back raids on Saturday night. During the drive, music systems, sound boxes, sound mixing equipment and a DJ mixer were seized from both locations, officers added.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said teams found loud music being played after midnight with a large number of guests present. “The club owner in Sector 61 was asked to show if he had any permission or licence to play music to entertain guests even after 10pm, but he could not show anything. The same was the situation at the second club, Sector 58,” he said.

 
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