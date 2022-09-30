Political leader’s brother arrested by STF in Sukhbir Khatana murder case

Haryana special task force (STF) officials on Thursday said they arrested the brother of a political leader on Wednesday night from his residence in Sohna for his alleged involvement in the murder of former Sohna marketing committee vice-chairman Sukhbir Khatana (48) on September 1.

STF IG B Satheesh Balan said that the murder was a fallout of political rivalry and the suspect, Joginder Khatana (46), believed that his older brother Jannayak Janta Party leader Rohtash Khatana would have won the assembly election from the Sohna seat in 2019 had Sukhbir not been politically active. Police had earlier arrested Sukhbir’s brother-in-law for hiring men to kill him.

Rohtash Khatana could not be reached for comment.

According to police and members of Sukhbir’s family, Sukhbir had supported a candidate from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 assembly election and actively campaigned for him in his native village Rithoj and neighbouring areas. Sukhbir, who had unsuccessfully contested the councillor election as an independent candidate from ward number two in Sohna in 2018, was preparing to contest again from the same ward the next time (election dates have not been announced yet) after officially associating with the BJP.

“It was Joginder who instigated Chaman, the brother of the Sukhbir’s second wife, and paid him ₹25 lakh for executing the murder, while remaining behind the scenes so that it looked like personal enmity,” Balan said, adding that Chaman held grudge against Sukhbir because his sister had eloped to marry him.

“It was this grudge that Joginder used to get Chaman to arrange Sukhbir’s murder,” the IG added.

“Joginder also promised Chaman he would bear his legal expenses if he got arrested for the murder,” Balan said, adding gangster Papla Gujjar, who is lodged inside a prison in Gurugram, supplied his men and firearms to Chaman for the murder.

Sukhbir was shot dead inside a showroom at Sadar Bazar in broad daylight on September 1. Four to five suspects, including Chaman, had barged inside a clothing showroom where Sukhbir and his cousin Rajender Patwari were shopping. The suspects opened fire only at Sukhbir and killed him. Based on the complaint of Sukhbir’s son Anurag, an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at Civil Lines police station.

Chaman and Yogesh, one of the shooters, have been arrested already, STF officers said.

Meanwhile, the IG said that at least six suspects, including three shooters, are yet to be arrested in the case. “The gangster will be taken on remand in the case as he is already behind bars. We have taken Joginder on remand too for detailed interrogation,” Balan said.

He said that Chaman confessed to receiving ₹25 lakh from Joginder. “Chaman was also taking care of Papla Gujjar’s expenses and needs. Both knew each other for several years,” he added.