Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Polls to elect councillor for MCG Ward 34 to be held on October 3
gurugram news

Polls to elect councillor for MCG Ward 34 to be held on October 3

The elections will be held on Sunday, October 3, from 8am to 4.30pm. The previous councillor of Ward 34, RS Rathee, an independent candidate, died of Covid-19. The ward comprises DLF Phases 1, 2, 4, and sectors 27 and 28
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 10:54 PM IST
According to the notification issued by the Haryana State Election Commission, nominations for the post of MCG Ward 34 councillor can be filed from September 17 to September 22, barring September 19, on account of it being a Sunday. (HT Archive)

Polls to elect a councillor for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) Ward 34, a post that has been vacant since May 30 following the death of the previous office-bearer, will be held on October 3, according to a release issued by the district administration on Monday.

The elections will be held on Sunday, October 3, from 8am to 4.30pm, the release stated.

Satish Yadav, the returning officer (official nominated to hold the polls) and subdivisional magistrate (SDM) of the Badshahpur assembly constituency, said that according to the notification issued by the Haryana State Election Commission, nominations can be filed from September 17 to September 22, barring September 19, on account of it being a Sunday.

The previous office-bearer, RS Rathee, an independent candidate, died of Covid-19. The ward comprises DLF Phases 1, 2, 4, and sectors 27 and 28.

A spokesperson for the district administration said, “The time for filing nominations will be from 11am to 3pm and the nomination papers can be collected from the offices of subdivisional officer (civil) in Badshahpur, Sector 57, and Wazirabad, near Rail Vihar. From 11.30am on September 24, the nominations would be scrutinised. After this, nominations can be withdrawn from 11am to 3pm on September 25. The counting of votes would take place immediately after polling.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Faridabad: Ashoka Enclave-3 residents allege contaminated water supply in taps, raise health concerns and seek fix

RWA applications for resident advisory council called by GMDA

Work on cloverleaf connecting Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road to start

Not Aravallis any more? Gair mumkin pahar in Faridabad left out of conservation zone in DTCP report
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP