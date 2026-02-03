Potholes, sewage make Sheetla Colony roads unsafe for commuters

Residents and commuters of Sector 5 in Gurugram have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of internal roads in Sheetla Colony, citing deep potholes, frequent waterlogging, and sewage overflow that have made the stretch hazardous for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. RWAs allege lack of drainage has worsened conditions during monsoon, while officials say repairs have resumed on a limited stretch. (HT Photo)

Locals said a 600-metre stretch of the two-kilometre internal road is severely damaged. The colony, which houses nearly 25,000 residents, depends on this road to connect Sector 5 with a nearby village, making it a crucial daily route.

Vikas Hooda, RWA president of Ashok Vihar Phase 3, said the road is heavily used and passes by two to three schools. “This stretch is heavily used by residents and commuters. It also passes by two to three schools, making it extremely dangerous for students, who often have to walk through mud and sewage water to reach their classrooms,” he said.

Hooda added that residents were informed that a tender had been issued and repair work began in October. “However, it came to a halt in November, and since then, the condition of the roads has worsened,” he said.

Devendra Yadav, an RWA member, said the stretch poses a serious risk for two-wheelers due to the lack of proper drainage. “The road is frequently waterlogged, and there are no proper sewage lines or drainage systems,” he said, adding that the situation worsens during the monsoon and continues to inconvenience daily commuters.

Advocate Abhay Jain, a resident of Sector 5, said Sheetla Colony residents face persistent neglect. “While poor road infrastructure is a reality across Gurugram, life is especially difficult for residents of Sheetla Colony. Roads are rarely repaired, sewage overflows frequently, drains are choked, and the daily struggles of residents seem to be ignored,” he said.