Power outages triggered by rain, overloading, broken tree branches falling on power lines and scheduled maintenance work disrupted electricity supply across several parts of Gurugram from Thursday night to Friday evening, residents and officials said.

Power outages hit several Gurugram areas after rain, maintenance work

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Residents reported prolonged and repeated outages in parts of Old Gurugram, including Sheetla Colony and Ashok Vihar, sectors along Dwarka Expressway, and several blocks of DLF Phase I, II and III.

In DLF areas, a scheduled shutdown for maintenance of the 66 kV substation in DLF Q-Block led to an outage lasting around one-and-a-half hours on Friday evening.

Dilip Mukherjee, a resident of Sheetla Colony, said electricity remained unavailable for over five hours in his area. “Linemen and other lower-rank officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited had kept phones switched off. There was no one to update us on what the fault was which resulted in the outage and when the power supply will be restored,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mukherjee said prolonged outages had become a regular issue during the ongoing heatwave. “These long outages highlight there is severe strain on the infrastructure of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. They need to address the shortcomings,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mukherjee said prolonged outages had become a regular issue during the ongoing heatwave. “These long outages highlight there is severe strain on the infrastructure of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited. They need to address the shortcomings,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Satish Yadav, a resident of Ashok Vihar Phase-III, said power supply remained disrupted throughout the night and was restored only after 6am. “None updated us on what caused the outage and when the supply will be restored.” It has become an everyday scenario,” he said.

Meanwhile, at least 17 residential and industrial areas supplied through the 66kV substation in Sector 9 experienced a scheduled outage of up to four hours on Thursday. Officials said the shutdown was required to install an additional transformer to address overloading issues that had persisted for nearly 20 days.

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Discom officials said the overloading had been causing outages in parts of Old Gurugram and residential societies in sectors 99 to 102 along Dwarka Expressway.

A DHBVN official said a planned shutdown was taken on 17 feeders to facilitate the installation. “Societies in Sector 9A, Gurudwara, New Colony, Basai and its industrial area, Bhawani enclave were among the areas which suffered outages till noon due to the upgradation work at the substation,” the official said.