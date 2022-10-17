Pre-Diwali rush causes traffic snarls in Gurugram

Gurugram witnessed heavy traffic congestion on Sunday because of the pre-Diwali festive rush, traffic police officials said. The stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Pataudi Road witnessed a five-kilometre-long traffic jam. Traffic snarls were also reported from Sohna Road towards Badshahpur, Sohna, Pataudi and Farrukhnagar. Internal roads in Sectors 10, 14,15, 50, and 56 were also jampacked throughout the day, officials added.

“Traffic police personnel were posted at several key locations and internal roads which are prone to snarls, keeping in mind the weekend rush before Diwali,” Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said. Sangwan added that the traffic situation is expected to remain the same till Diwali on October 24. The department is on alert and regulating traffic during morning and evening peak hours, he informed.

Hundreds of people from Delhi NCR visited Gadoli village to buy firecrackers from the only wholesale market in the district. A two-kilometre stretch in Gadoli where the cracker shops are located was completely congested. Internal roads were chock-a-block because of haphazard parking as people went for Diwali shopping at local markets.

Kabeer Khanna, a Delhi resident, said that he and his friends went to Gadoli to buy firecrackers because of the variety and discounts on offer there. “Six of us came to buy crackers worth ₹20,000 but ended up getting stuff worth ₹45,000. The shopkeepers were giving 60% discount and firecrackers are in high demand this year as people will be celebrating Diwali after 2019,” he said.

There are 15 wholesalers of firecrackers in Gadolia who witnessed long queues of buyers and allowed five people at a time to choose from display racks set up inside their godowns. More than 200 police personnel were deployed on the stretch to manage traffic. Kunal Chabbra, another Delhi resident, said that it took him four hours to just select firecrackers from three shops due to the rush. “We had to park our cars two kilometres away from the market. Most of the buyers were from Delhi,” he said.

The Gadoli shopkeepers made special parking arrangements for Sunday which got filled in no time. People had to park on the main road and walk two kilometres to the market. Police said traffic congestion was also reported from Sadar Market which people visited for Diwali shopping.

According to shopkeepers, sales skyrocketed on Sunday. “We have been selling products worth ₹2.5 lakh per day but sales crossed ₹10 lakh on Sunday, We have ordered more stocks as the demand in high. People are properly celebrating Diwali this year after the Covid-19 pandemic, “ Amit Kumar, a shopkeeper from Gadoli, said.

