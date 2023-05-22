Two killed after bus rams pick-up van in Bilaspur

Gurugram: Two persons were killed and two others severely injured, when a private bus speeding on the wrong side hit a pick-up van on the Bilaspur-Tauru main road near Pathreri, Gurugram police said on Sunday.

Investigators said one of the victims died after getting crushed inside the pick-up van cabin, while the other deceased was travelling in the bus and was thrown out of it from the impact and crushed between the two vehicles. Police said the bus driver was suspected of being in an inebriated state, which will be established only after further investigation.

Police said the incident took place at about 11.30am on Friday, when one of the deceased, bottling plant owner Ravinder Mohna, was returning to Bilaspur from Sohna with his two employees for supplying potable water in factories. They said the bus was travelling towards Tauru from a factory in Farrukhnagar.

Police said factory staff Ajay along with the driver and a co-driver were on the bus when the accident took place.

Police said Mohna’s body could be extricated only after the mangled front cabin of the pick-up van was cut open, while Ajay’s body was pulled out after lifting the bus with the help of a crane.

Investigators said the bus driver and the co-driver were also injured in the accident. They said Mohna’s employees Mahesh and Kuldeep were also severely injured as they were also in the driver’s cabin.

Inspector Rahul Dev, station house officer (SHO) of Bilaspur police station, said Mahesh is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewari, while Kuldeep is admitted at a private hospital in Bilaspur, and both are critical.

“The bus driver and the co-driver are also undergoing treatment,” SHO Dev said, adding that the driver will be arrested after he recovers.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Mohna’s uncle Ashok Garg, an FIR was registered against the bus driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Saturday, police said.

