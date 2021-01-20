IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Private hospitals to carry out vaccination drive daily till Jan 25
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Private hospitals to carry out vaccination drive daily till Jan 25

To expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the district, the health department has decided to carry out vaccination every day till January 25 across 17 private hospitals in the city having a higher proportion of workforce as compared to the government facilities, where vaccination will take place for four days in a week
READ FULL STORY
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST

To expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the district, the health department has decided to carry out vaccination every day till January 25 across 17 private hospitals in the city having a higher proportion of workforce as compared to the government facilities, where vaccination will take place for four days in a week.

The authorities had initially decided to vaccinate beneficiaries only thrice a week. The recent decision has been taken to expand the coverage of the Covid-19 vaccination. Along with increasing the number of days for vaccination drives, health workers registered on Co-WIN platform can also walk in on any day to get the Covid jab, confirmed the health officials.

In Gurugram, as many as 3,489 healthcare workers have been inoculated so far since the vaccine was launched on January 16. In the last two drives, the target was to cover 5,436 workers, out of which nearly 64% took the vaccine jab. Many of the beneficiaries did not turn up due to apprehensions or dropped out to analyse the initial reaction of others before taking the jab themselves. Even some primary front-line workers did not receive timely confirmation regarding the date and location for vaccination due to technical glitches in the Co-WIN platform, thereby missing their turn.

Officials said that the recent to expand the vaccination drive can lead to an increase in the footfall and help cover almost 37,000 registered healthcare workers for the first round of vaccination drive — which includes over 32,000 private healthcare staff members.

“In the government facilities, vaccination drive will be conducted on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In private hospitals, on the other hand, vaccination will be carried out regularly till January 25 as they have higher number of workers. Further decision will be taken once their entire workforce is covered,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Starting Thursday, vaccination will be held at 45 session sites, with 31 booths, across 17 hospitals and 14 government facilities. In all the sites, walk-ins for registered vaccine beneficiaries have also been granted after the modifications were made by the central government on the Co-WIN platform. Earlier, health workers were alloted specific slots for inoculation. Since many workers failed to turn up, their slots were wasted. The Co-WIN platform allows only those who are registered for a particular day to be inoculated. It lacked the function to add additional beneficiaries.

“With new modifications, any registered health workers can take the jab in their hospital without waiting for their time slot. Private hospitals will have to verify from their list of workers already registered on Co-WIN before giving the jab. If Co-WIN is operational, the data can be fed into the system directly or the entry can be done later within 24 hours,” said Yadav.

Confirming the development, Ritu Garg, zonal director, Fortis Hospital, said, “The hospital has the target to vaccinate 200 of its registered health workers every day. The walk-in is currently restricted for our hospital staff members, who are on the list of registered vaccine beneficiaries.”

Notably, health care set-ups like nursing homes or diagnostic centres falling within the vicinity of the big private hospitals are also included in the list of these private hospitals mapped as vaccination sites. “Five big hospitals having maximum beneficiaries have not been clubbed with other small health facilities. Workforce from small set-ups like labs or nursing homes are clubbed with other hospitals, who are scheduled for Friday as new vaccination sites will be mapped out,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG to build open-air gyms in all city parks measuring more than an acre

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to equip at least half of the city’s parks with open-air gyms, said officials on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Heritage structure in Faridabad to come under state protection

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The department of museum and archaeology has initiated the process of bringing Faridabad’s Rani ki Chattri under state protection
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Autopsy points to murder in Manesar incident, case filed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
The police have registered a case of murder in the death of a sub-inspector of the cooperative department based on the post-mortem examination report on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Four key intersections to be made safer

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
As a part of the ongoing Road Safety Month initiatives, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to redesign four key intersections — Sector 44 intersection, Bristol Chowk, Kanhai Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk — within a month, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers’ Tiranga Rally halts traffic on Gurugram roads

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Traffic congestion was reported from across the city on Wednesday afternoon as more than 200 farmers took out a Tiranga Rally from Bajghera to Sadar via Palam Vihar and Sector 18, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Aerial survey underway at landfill to identify space for waste-to-energy plant

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is currently carrying out a drone survey of the Bandhwari landfill site to demarcate land for a proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, to kick off construction later this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Two cops suspended for poor performance; five more served notices

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Gurugram Police on Tuesday took action against two station house officers (SHOs) and a head constable, and served show-cause notices to more than five personnel for alleged negligence towards work
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Private hospitals to carry out vaccination drive daily till Jan 25

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
To expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the district, the health department has decided to carry out vaccination every day till January 25 across 17 private hospitals in the city having a higher proportion of workforce as compared to the government facilities, where vaccination will take place for four days in a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana receives additional doses of Covid vaccine

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
The Haryana health department has received 214,000 additional doses of Covishield — one of the two Covid-19 vaccines — for the second dosage to be administered 28 days after the first inoculation, which is currently underway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram health workers who had missed vaccine jabs on first two days can take them on January 21

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
More than 2,100 front-line healthcare workers, who could not be inoculated on the first two days of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, will be allowed to take the vaccine jabs on January 21, officials of the health department said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

SUV catches fire under Rajiv Chowk flyover; none injured

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
An SUV caught fire on Tuesday morning below the Rajiv Chowk flyover on the carriageway leading towards Manesar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP to resolve road issues in sectors 81 to 95 on priority

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has decided to resolve all land-related issues in sectors 81 to 95 in order to make roads operational soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Population of migratory birds up at Najafgarh jheel, finds census

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Eighty one species of waterfowl, including 13 species red-listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), were recorded in a census at the Najafgarh jheel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Low visibility, rash driving led to 116 accidents in the last two weeks

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Low visibility and rash driving have led to a spate of accidents on Gurugram roads over the last two weeks, with at least 116 incidents being reported from 15 spots, according to the police data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

No respite from chilly weather, foggy conditions, says IMD

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Episodes of dense to moderate fog, accompanied by reduced visibility and chilly conditions, are likely to persist in the region till at least January 25, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP