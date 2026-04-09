Prohibitory orders imposed in Manesar as contractual workers protest

Gurugram: Tensions escalated in Gurugram’s industrial hub of IMT Manesar on Thursday after contractual workers protested, demanding higher wages and better working conditions, prompting the police to act and impose prohibitory orders in the area.

District administration imposed Section 163 of BNSS restricting assembly of five or more people in the IMT Manesar area (HT File Photo)

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Nearly 7000 contractual workers from multiple companies gathered outside factory gates as part of a coordinated strike over minimum wage revisions and employment concerns. Tensions escalated when workers attempted to block entry and exit points of he hub, officials said.

The district administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting assembly of five or more people in the IMT Manesar area. Authorities said this would prevent further escalation, ensure public safety and avoid disruption to traffic and industrial operations.

Also Read:Gurugram curbs gatherings amid Manesar worker unrest

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar urged workers to maintain peace and said their grievances would be addressed through proper channels.

The protesting workers claimed that their wages had remained stagnant despite rising inflation and increasing cost of living. Worker representatives said many contractual employees earn around ₹12,000 per month for eight-hour shifts and demanded wage revisions and improved job security.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials pointed out that the Haryana government had recently approved a 35% increase in minimum wages across categories, effective April 1, with revised salaries ranging between ₹15,220 and ₹19,425 depending on skill levels. Workers, however, maintained that implementation of the order has been inconsistent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials pointed out that the Haryana government had recently approved a 35% increase in minimum wages across categories, effective April 1, with revised salaries ranging between ₹15,220 and ₹19,425 depending on skill levels. Workers, however, maintained that implementation of the order has been inconsistent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Security has been tightened across IMT Manesar, with additional police deployment to prevent further incidents. Authorities have also appealed to both workers and management to hold dialogue to resolve the dispute peacefully. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security has been tightened across IMT Manesar, with additional police deployment to prevent further incidents. Authorities have also appealed to both workers and management to hold dialogue to resolve the dispute peacefully. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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