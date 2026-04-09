...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Prohibitory orders imposed in Manesar as contractual workers protest

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar urged workers to maintain peace and assured that their grievances would be addressed through proper channels

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 12:27 pm IST
By Leena Dhankhar
Advertisement

Gurugram: Tensions escalated in Gurugram’s industrial hub of IMT Manesar on Thursday after contractual workers protested, demanding higher wages and better working conditions, prompting the police to act and impose prohibitory orders in the area.

District administration imposed Section 163 of BNSS restricting assembly of five or more people in the IMT Manesar area (HT File Photo)

Nearly 7000 contractual workers from multiple companies gathered outside factory gates as part of a coordinated strike over minimum wage revisions and employment concerns. Tensions escalated when workers attempted to block entry and exit points of he hub, officials said.

The district administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting assembly of five or more people in the IMT Manesar area. Authorities said this would prevent further escalation, ensure public safety and avoid disruption to traffic and industrial operations.

Also Read:Gurugram curbs gatherings amid Manesar worker unrest

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar urged workers to maintain peace and said their grievances would be addressed through proper channels.

The protesting workers claimed that their wages had remained stagnant despite rising inflation and increasing cost of living. Worker representatives said many contractual employees earn around 12,000 per month for eight-hour shifts and demanded wage revisions and improved job security.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Prohibitory orders imposed in Manesar as contractual workers protest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.