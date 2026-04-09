The Gurugram district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Manesar and adjoining areas following a “mass strike by thousands of factory workers”, officials said on Wednesday. Gurugram curbs gatherings amid Manesar worker unrest

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, was signed on Tuesday but made public on Wednesday night. It was enforced after police flagged concerns over a potential disturbance to public peace and law and order. According to the order, there were apprehensions of “public peace and tranquillity getting disturbed, causing tension, obstruction or injury to persons and risk of agitators or anti-social elements blocking roads leading to disruption of traffic flow.”

Acting on the police communication, Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar invoked his powers as district magistrate to prohibit the assembly of five or more persons in public places, along with a ban on carrying any kind of weapon.

Kumar said directions have been issued to Manesar deputy commissioner of police Prabina P to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The move comes amid escalating protests by industrial workers in IMT Manesar. Workers of an automobile manufacturing firm had gone on strike last week demanding wage hikes, which was later called off following negotiations with the management.

However, unrest resurfaced earlier this week, with at least 10,000 workers from multiple factories launching protests during working hours from Monday. Officials said tensions escalated on Wednesday when workers allegedly misbehaved with police personnel, leading to traffic jams and prompting administrative intervention.

The developments coincided with a policy decision by the state government on wages. On Wednesday, Haryana labour minister Anij Vij said the cabinet had approved a hike in minimum monthly wages by approximately 35% with effect from April 1, in line with the rollout of four new labour codes by the central government.

Vij said wages of unskilled workers have been increased from ₹11,274.60 to ₹15,220, semi-skilled workers from ₹12,430.18 to ₹16,780.74, skilled workers from ₹13,704.31 to ₹18,500.81, and highly skilled workers from ₹14,389.52 to ₹19,425.85.