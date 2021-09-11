Prohibitory orders near Gurugram HCS examination centres on Sunday

Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the criminal procedure code on Sunday near the 49 centres where the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and allied examinations are scheduled to be held on the day. Garg’s order attributed it to concerns over threat to law and order.

The order will be in effect on Sunday until the examinations are over — around seven hours. It prohibits the gathering of four or more people near the centres and restrictions on carrying weapons such as firearms, swords, knives, chains, and lathis.

The 49 examination centres are located at 45 different locations of the city. According to officials, such orders are not new and was invoked during school board examinations and other competitive exams.

In his order, Garg said that “there is likelihood of causing tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and law and order” near HCS and allied examination centres.

“I am satisfied that directions are necessary to avoid injury to persons lawfully employed or risk or danger to human life and property and disturbance to the public tranquillity or riot or affray...by virtue of section 144 of the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the gathering of four or more persons carrying any weapons of offence.. in area of 100 meters around the examination centres in Gurugram District on 12.09.2021 (Sunday) till examination is over,” read excerpts of Garg’s order.

The exams are being conducted by the Haryana Public Services Commission over two sessions, 10am to noon and 3pm to 5pm on Sunday.

Garg’s order further states that all photocopy machine shops and coaching centres across the city will be shut from 9am till 6pm on Sunday and that any person found guilty of violation of the order will be prosecuted and punished as per law under section 188 (disobeying a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

More than 148,000 candidates will appear in the exam across 538 centres across Haryana.