Property dealer murder case: Two suspects, including wife held

Gurugram: Police arrested two suspects, including the wife of a property dealer, who was shot dead in his sleep inside his under-construction residence at Sector 22 in Palam Vihar on October 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the murder took place as the deceased’s wife was allegedly having an illicit relation with a person and gave him her gold ornaments worth ₹37 lakh to get her husband eliminated.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the wife, identified as Neetu Yadav (37), was the mastermind of the entire murder plot.

“She wanted to capture the entire property of the deceased Dharmesh Yadav (42), and then marry a man named Bablu Khan. It was Neetu who had passed on the location of her husband to Khan,” ACP Sangwan said.

ACP Sangwan said that Khan’s associate Mohammad Moinuddin was arrested from his native place at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Neetu was arrested from Palam Vihar on Monday by a crime branch team led by inspector Joginder Kumar. He added that Khan is still on the run and attempts are underway to arrest him at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The murder was a fallout of the illicit relationship and Neetu’s greed for her husband’s property. The couple didn’t have a cordial relationship after marriage,” ACP Sangwan added.

Yadav was sleeping inside his four-storey under-construction house when the two car-borne suspects — Khan and Moinuddin — reached the spot at about 2am on October 30 from Delhi in a car. Police said that both opened fire on Yadav and shot him in the head twice from a close range and fled. Police added that the car belonged to Khan.

Police said that Neetu came to know Khan about six to seven months back through a maid.

ACP Sangwan said that Neetu had given her gold jewellery weighing 65 tolas (approximately 758 grams) to Khan, which he used in his house construction at his native place in Sambhal and had spent the same money in purchasing arms to kill Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Khan and Moinuddin were smart enough to switch off their mobile phones and take out sim cards before entering Gurugram border on October 30, so that police are not able to get a clue about their presence and involvement,” ACP Sangwan said.

Police said that from the circumstantial evidences, it was clear that someone from Yadav’s family was involved in his murder. “He had started to sleep inside the under-construction house just three days before his death and only close family members of the family knew about it,” ACP Sangwan added.