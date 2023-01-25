Quack running multi-specialty hospital arrested, premises sealed; owner on the run

A joint team of the chief minister’s flying squad and health department officials arrested a quack who was allegedly running a multi-specialty hospital without due permissions in Sector 18, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that a search was conducted at the hospital on Tuesday night and after arresting the quack, Manoj Kumar Saini (30), the premises were sealed.

Police said the four-storey hospital didn’t have any permission to operate but it was still functioning from the residential area for more than a year. Saini started managing it about four months ago, police said.

Investigators said at least 80-100 patients was admitted and treated there for various kinds of ailments until now.

Investigators said several medicines, documents, treatment files and patient undertakings, prescriptions, OPD register, forged seals of registered practitioners, medical equipment and other items were seized from the premises.

A senior police officer said Saini did a diploma course in general nursing and midwifery from his native place in Jaipur but he posed as an MBBS doctor at the hospital.

“He used to carry out all activities, including prescribing medicines, administering injections or other oral medicines, monitoring patients and even checking X-ray plates. Everyone knew him as a doctor. The hospital’s advertisement was there on the internet too,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

The officer said the hospital owner, who opened the facility in a rented building and made investments of several lakhs to create the infrastructure, was yet to be arrested. Saini had given police all details regarding the owner and a hunt is on to arrest him, police said.

Police said search team was led by Dr Sweta Dahiya, medical officer of primary health centre of Gurugram, after she received a tipoff about the hospital and its illegal status.

They said that after entering the premises, the team found a person named Sushil Prakash Pathak sitting at the reception. Investigators said Pathak directed them towards a chamber where Saini was posing as a doctor.

Investigators said Saini could neither produce any documents establishing himself as a doctor nor the requisite permissions needed to run the hospital.

On Dahiya’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 336 (acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and section 15(2)(B) (no person other than a medical practitioner enrolled on a state medical register shall practice medicine in any state) of the Indian Medical Council Act at Sector 18 police station on Tuesday night, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the prime suspect will be arrested soon.