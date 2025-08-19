RaastaFix App puts Gurugram’s civic woes on the digital map

In a move to tackle Gurugram’s civic issues, an app has been launched allowing citizens to directly report complaints to civic agencies. Developed by Antino, the app features a colour-coded status tracker which allows citizens to monitor progress in real time.

RaastaFix.com, launched five days ago, allows residents to report potholes, garbage, or waterlogging in under 30 seconds. Each complaint is geo-tagged, time-stamped, and automatically forwarded to civic agencies, including the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), NHAI, PWD, RWAs, MLAs, and councillors.

The idea is to create a digital pothole registry and waterlogging map for Gurugram. “Within seconds of uploading a picture, all stakeholders will get alerts with exact locations and images. One click, one culture shift at a time, the app aims to bring everyone on the same page,” said Pravin Kaushal, advisor at Antino.

Antino Founder and CEO Vinay Krishna Gupta said the app aims to blend civic-tech with AI to address immediate infrastructure challenges and long-term technology goals. “We are building a local model where potholes, flooding, and waste management are tackled through citizen participation while laying the foundation for AI-driven governance, smart city data systems, and talent development,” he said.

Kaushal said, “We must act before the next monsoon. Gurgaon needs revolutionary municipal reforms. Flooding is tied to two factors — civil engineering and preventive measures. We are working hand in hand with agencies on the latter, and invite VCs, founders, and civic leaders to join us in building a sovereign AI future for the city,” he said.

The initiative has also drawn the attention of senior officials. At a recent meeting at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Chief Principal Secretary to CM Rajesh Khullar asked the RaastaFix team to integrate five key civic verticals into their portal — sanitation, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, stray animals, potholes, and sewer/flooding.

Complementing the app is Gurugram Rising, another forum led by Kaushal—that aims to catalyse deep-tech collaboration and policy dialogue. He has been hosting weekly meetings across Sohna, Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course, and Manesar, drawing more than 100 participants, including over 65 startup founders and 15 venture capitalists.

“My goal is to make India a sovereign leader in AI — not just a consumer but a creator of frontier technology. Gurgaon Rising is about bringing talent, capital, and mission together to build that future,” said Kaushal.

The initiative aligns closely with the Ministry of Electronics and IT’s IndiaAI Mission, which focuses on using AI to drive economic growth, improve governance, and foster societal progress. “This is a microcosm of what’s possible when civic innovation and national technology strategy unite — cleaner cities, smarter governance, and a stronger AI future for India,” said Radhakanth Kodukula, CTO of Antino.

With civic bodies struggling to keep pace with Gurugram’s rapid urbanisation, residents and innovators alike believe such partnerships can bridge gaps in governance. From fixing potholes to preventing urban flooding, Gurugram’s experiment with civic-tech and AI may well become a model for other cities.