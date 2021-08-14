Rajiv Chowk needs signals and pedestrian refuge islands, say experts

Experts recommended installation of traffic signals, pedestrian refuge islands and pelican lights, among other safety measures, at Rajiv Chowk to make commute safer for pedestrians and cyclists, as per a report prepared on the behest of the district administration.

The report, prepared by WRI India, Raahgiri Foundation, and Nagarro, to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities at the Rajiv Chowk black spot was submitted to deputy commissioner Yash Garg earlier in the week.

A 500-metre stretch of a national highway is considered a black spot when more than five fatal accidents or at least 10 fatalities have been recorded over a three-year period.

As per the report, from 2017-2020, there have been 23 fatalities at the intersection, of which 11 were pedestrians and five were cyclists. Further, 22 people suffered grievous injuries and 11 people suffered minor injuries due to lack of pedestrian amenities.

Rajiv Chowk is one of the most congested areas in the city, with traffic from Sohna Road, service lanes of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Old Railway Road converging at the intersection.

The issue of the high number of accidents, fatalities and lack of proper pedestrian amenities had been brought up in district road safety meetings, including the most recent one on July 16, in which Garg asked for a comprehensive study of Rajiv Chowk.

“A study of Rajiv Chowk by the three companies has been received earlier this week and is in the process of being reviewed. All findings and recommendations will be individually analysed and depending on their feasibility, directions will be issued to relevant public bodies to implement necessary changes on the ground,” said Garg.

According to the report, signal-free movement at the intersection leaves pedestrians and cyclists vulnerable to accidents while crossing the road. It also highlighted that a non-motorised-transport (NMT) underpass is in a dilapidated state and is poorly lit, maintained, unclean and unsafe, due to which it is rarely used by cyclists and pedestrians.

The report stated both the NMT underpass as well as a pedestrian bridge at the intersection are “impractical” to use as they increase the distance by three times. To overcome this, experts have recommended setting up dedicated at-grade pedestrian crossings, such as refuge islands, at the intersection along with pelican lights so that pedestrians and cyclists can navigate the intersection safely in the shortest distance.

Further, experts also called for the installation of signals to check the speed of vehicles and ensure pedestrians have adequate time to cross the road.

A pedestrian refuge island is an elevated median, which is wide in length and allows adequate space for pedestrians and cyclists to safely wait on the structure and proceed ahead when the traffic or pelican signal changes. A pelican light, used solely for pedestrians and cyclists, operates similar to a conventional traffic signal.

“There is already a flyover and underpass at the intersection, allowing high-speed traffic movement between Manesar and Delhi. Hence, the intersection being non-signalised is redundant. The introduction of refuge islands and pelican lights along with traffic signals has been recommended so that pedestrians and cyclists have safe passage, something the NMT underpass and pedestrian bridge have been unable to provide due to the incorrect placement and poor maintenance,” Sarika Panda Bhatt, a co-founder of Raahgiri foundation and a road safety expert with Nagarro, said.