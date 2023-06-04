At least 15-20 unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly assaulting a religious preacher at Kherki Daula on Sunday after he allegedly did not stop carrying out his religious activities in the area even after their protest, said Gurugram police.

Several booked for assaulting preacher in Gurugram

Police said that the victim had taken a private property on rent in the area which he was using as a temporary church for organising classes and events to give religious sermons for almost a year.

Investigators said that the suspects were against such activities in the area and were trying to get the premises closed for which they allegedly slapped and misbehaved with the preacher after reaching the spot on Sunday.

Surender Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said that the victim had taken names of members of a right-wing organisation for alleged misbehaviour with him that took place on Sunday morning.

“The victim had alleged that the suspects had abused and then slapped him for running the religious classes from the premises after reaching at the spot. They were protesting against his activities,” he said.

Singh said that the suspects were presently on the run but raids were on to arrest them as soon as possible.

Investigators said that earlier also, the suspects had allegedly threatened the preacher for carrying out religious activities in the area but no police complaint was ever made. However, after Sunday’s incident, the victim approached the Kherki Daula police station.

On the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Sections147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday, said police.