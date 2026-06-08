The slippers were still lying at the doorstep. The sofa, vases and other belongings remained exactly where they had been left. When I visited the Gurugram home of chartered accountant Vivek Aggarwal on Sunday, it felt as if the family had stepped out only briefly and would return at any moment. Reporter’s Diary: Five deaths, and a home that still awaits them

Last week, Vivek Aggarwal, his wife Tarjani Aggarwal, their two daughters and his elderly mother had left the house to stay at a bed-and-breakfast in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar so they could remain close to Vivek’s father, Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, who was admitted to an ICU in a nearby hospital. Family members said doctors had given him only a few days to live. But the family never returned home. Instead, their charred bodies were brought back in ambulances after the June 3 fire at the B&B that claimed 21 lives. Relatives had to arrange a locksmith to open the main gate. Furniture was moved aside to make space for the mortal remains before the final rites.

Today, the home stands silent. The luxury car remains abandoned near the hotel, as if waiting for the family to drive it home. Ironically, Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, whose illness had brought the family to Delhi, is still alive and recovering.

“What will we do with this beautiful dream house of my son-in-law that he built with his hard-earned money… It’s gut-wrenching. He was very caring and loving. I could not have thought of getting such a son-in-law even in my dreams,” said Santosh Bansal, staring at the walls after the five bodies were taken for cremation. At the cremation ground, five pyres burnt side by side.

“Government must not allow such illegal hotels to function… Look what it did to my entire family. My daughter and both granddaughters were so beautiful and photogenic, but they died so painfully and were not even recognisable anymore,” she said.

Ashna Bansal, Santosh’s daughter-in-law, said she and Tarjani shared a bond like school friends. “We shared each and everything… It is us who are crying continuously for the loss with which we will not be able to cope even for a whole life. All those people watching the news will forget this incident soon, and culprits getting arrested now will be granted bail in the next few months,” she said.

As grief engulfed the family, discussions about the future of Vivek’s house seemed impossible. “Maybe we will open an orphanage here or do something that could serve the society. But how can we take the decision? It’s Vivek’s house, and he will have to take a call,” Santosh said before falling silent.

Debashish is a senior correspondent who covers crime, traffic, transport and DHBVN.