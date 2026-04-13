Reporter’s Diary: Millennium City dream sinks deep in potholes

Gurugram’s image as a millennium city of glass facades, expressways and aspirational living quickly unravels on the ground, where waterlogging, broken roads and dust define daily life.

A stretch of Badshahpur–Kadarpur Road flooded with sewage overflow, as seen earlier this month. (HT Photo)

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I have been living in Delhi-NCR for three years, and reporting from Gurugram has made it clear how deeply these civic issues affect residents. Even before the monsoon has properly set in, brief spells of rain have already left several parts of the city waterlogged, turning routine assignments into a test of patience.

Authorities have repeatedly claimed that drains have been cleaned and vulnerable stretches identified. On the ground, however, even the first shower exposes glaring gaps.

The roads in Sectors 69 to 72, near the Southern Peripheral Road, illustrate this well. Despite heavy traffic, these stretches are riddled with deep potholes that can damage vehicles. After rain, they fill with dirty water, making it impossible to gauge depth. Navigating them requires constant caution, with a lingering fear of accidents.

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{{^usCountry}} The Badshapur-Kadarpur road presents an even starker picture. Residents here have long raised concerns about sewage overflow, broken surfaces and clogged drainage. The roughly two-kilometre stretch remains waterlogged, with garbage floating in stagnant water and potholes concealed beneath. The stench is hard to ignore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Badshapur-Kadarpur road presents an even starker picture. Residents here have long raised concerns about sewage overflow, broken surfaces and clogged drainage. The roughly two-kilometre stretch remains waterlogged, with garbage floating in stagnant water and potholes concealed beneath. The stench is hard to ignore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shopkeepers say the impact is routine. Yogesh Kumar, who runs an electrical hardware shop, said he has witnessed multiple accidents on the road. Sultan, a grocery shop owner, said even a short spell of rain forces them to shut shop as water reaches the entrance, cutting off customers and hurting business. For them, this is a recurring disruption, not an occasional inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shopkeepers say the impact is routine. Yogesh Kumar, who runs an electrical hardware shop, said he has witnessed multiple accidents on the road. Sultan, a grocery shop owner, said even a short spell of rain forces them to shut shop as water reaches the entrance, cutting off customers and hurting business. For them, this is a recurring disruption, not an occasional inconvenience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Infrastructure meant to address these issues often appears poorly maintained. Drains are clogged with plastic waste and debris, while incomplete construction further narrows roads and worsens congestion. Responsibility continues to shift between agencies without clear accountability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Infrastructure meant to address these issues often appears poorly maintained. Drains are clogged with plastic waste and debris, while incomplete construction further narrows roads and worsens congestion. Responsibility continues to shift between agencies without clear accountability. {{/usCountry}}

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Dust and pollution add to the strain. Several internal roads remain broken or unpaved, and passing vehicles kick up thick clouds of dust. On dry days, the dust lingers in the air, reducing visibility and making it difficult to breathe. For someone reporting on the ground, it is physically exhausting. By the end of the day, returning home covered in dust, with irritation in the throat and eyes, has become routine.

There is a clear pattern: pre-monsoon assurances followed by recurring failures. As Gurugram grows as a commercial hub, attracting investment and new residents, its basic infrastructure continues to lag behind.

As a reporter, being on the ground here means constantly navigating waterlogged stretches, broken roads and dust-filled air, a reality sharply at odds with the city’s polished image. For many who live and work here, the promise of Gurugram feels increasingly distant.

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Sampurna is a correspondent with HT Gurugram covering crime, health, civic infrastructure, and traffic.

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