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Reporter’s Diary: Rajiv Chowk exposes civic blame game again

Inspection after Sohna corridor cave-in spotlighted road safety lapses, broken signage, poor plantation upkeep and civic coordination gaps.

Published on: May 11, 2026 08:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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As a reporter in Gurugram, I have often seen civic bodies clash over issues related to city management, with coordinated action usually emerging only after intervention from higher authorities. One such episode unfolded at Rajiv Chowk last week, where I unexpectedly found officials from the National Highways Authority of India inspecting the crucial intersection linking new Gurugram’s growing sectors with administrative blocks.

Authorities rushed cleanup efforts during inspection even as officials traded blame over congestion, encroachments and poor maintenance. (HT)

The atmosphere at the site was visibly tense. Officials admitted that the chief minister of Haryana had expressed dissatisfaction over the upkeep of the intersection during his April visit to Gurugram. Matters had worsened after a cave-in incident on the Sohna elevated corridor a day earlier, placing the highway authority under scrutiny. Senior officials from Delhi appeared particularly unhappy over poor plantation upkeep, encroachments on traffic islands, scattered construction and demolition waste, fading road markings, dysfunctional elevators at foot overbridges and broken signage.

As officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority arrived shortly afterwards, what followed resembled a theatrical exercise in shifting blame. While some experienced officials quietly took notes, others attempted to justify persistent lapses linked to road safety and civic amenities at one of the city’s busiest and oldest intersections connecting the old city with the national highway.

What stood out most to me, however, was not the inspection itself but the conduct of officials. Many maintained an unusually cautious distance from the MCG commissioner, a 2013-batch IAS officer. Watching the exchanges, I kept wondering why respect for seniors is so rarely reflected through timely work instead of public posturing. At times, the functioning of government offices resembles a principal scolding notorious students for skipping homework. It was a striking reminder of the deeply human side of governance.

Abhishek Bhatia is a correspondent with the Gurugram bureau, who reports on crime, traffic, and road safety.

 
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