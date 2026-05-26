Residents flag health risks from sewage overflow near Hero Honda Chowk

“The entire stretch smells foul throughout the day. During peak hours, vehicles splash dirty water on pedestrians and shopkeepers. It has become impossible to walk here,” said Shivansh Singh, 43, a resident.

HT, in a spot check on Thursday, found drains choked with plastic waste and a foul-smelling black overflow alongside the road. Water stagnated at several spots, while heaps of silt and waste removed from the drains lay on the roadside.

The roads in the area are covered with overflowing sewage as drains are clogged, residents said, with broken roads exacerbating their problems for the past few months.

Residents of Sector 34 and Behrampur near the Hero Honda Chowk have raised health concerns and alleged difficulty in motoring due to overstressed drain infrastructure in the area, and pointed the finger at civic authorities for failing to take corrective action despite raising the issue multiple times.

Shopkeepers in the area said the condition worsens during rains, as the road gets inundated, making motoring a difficult endeavour.

“Even during light rainfall, the roads get submerged in water. There are some potholes too, but no one can spot them due to the water. Even on a regular day, there is sewage spillage on the road,” said Sarthak Kumar, who runs a grocery shop alongside the Behrampur Road.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), however, said that drain cleaning is currently underway in the area and attributed the situation to years of accumulated silt and garbage inside the drainage network.

“Roads in this belt have remained prone to waterlogging for years. Cleaning of the drains is being carried out to improve drainage before the monsoon. Two sumpwellswill also be installed in the area to help manage waterlogging during monsoon,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The official said that drains in the area were disconnected from the master sewage line years ago to prevent flooding along the highway. “Now, MCG is setting up these sumpwells so that the water does not overflow onto the streets,” the official said.

The official said a total of ₹27 lakh will be spent on the project— ₹7 lakh for desilting and cleaning, and ₹20 lakh for setting up two sumpwells. The work is expected to be completed by June 2026.