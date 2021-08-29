Residents protest lack of infra, poor services by developer

Residents of BPTP Park Serene in Sector 37D on Sunday held a protest against the developer for failing to complete the installation of necessary infrastructure and providing inadequate services, despite obtaining an occupancy certificate (OC) from the Department of Town and Country Planning.

The president of the residents’ welfare association, PK Naithani, said that if problems faced by residents are not resolved soon, they will go on an indefinite strike. They alleged inaction by authorities despite repeated complaints filed against the developer.

The protesters said that the developer did complete pending works after getting a partial OC. “The sewage treatment plant (STP) is incomplete and has lesser than required capacity. The sewage water is not treated properly and is dumped on the roadside. The sewer lines in Sector 37D are non-functional and the developer has to manage the service, but there is no action on the ground,” said Naithani.

Residents alleged in July and August, the electricity supply was down for 160 hours in total, with the longest outage lasting for 36 consecutive hours, because the developer has not handed over the electricity distribution to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

They also said that the basement is in a poor condition due to frequent flooding and waterlogging, with seepage at several spots.

“We have to park vehicles on the surface as basement parking is flooded. We also demand that the structural integrity of the towers be tested by independent auditors. The developer should take steps to stop further depletion and repair the harm done so far,” said Hemant Kumar, a resident.

However, the developer said that several infrastructure services are yet to be installed by government agencies, which has led to problems.

“Electrical infrastructure, including our 33KV substation, is ready but it can only be energised once the main feeder 33KV substation at Sector 99 is commissioned, which shall be taking time. Diesel generators are working in power failure situations. As master stormwater drains are yet to be laid, we have no other option but to pump out water to adjoining areas to avoid flooding of our site. The club will be made operational within six months but alternative arrangements have already been made for residents,” Rajeev Gupta, the managing director of BPMS, a sister concern of BPTP.