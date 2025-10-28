Residents seek faster IGI airport Metro link, new bus route to Delhi

Residents of New Gurugram and Dwarka Expressway sectors, in a meeting with Gurugram MP and Union minister of State (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh, have pushed for the Delhi Airport Metro line extension to Gurugram to be expedited and have also urged for a direct bus service connecting the city with Yashobhumi in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 24.

The delegation of residents, comprising representatives from several residential societies and RWAs, pointed at the need for efficient public transport in New Gurugram.

Colonel (retired) Ravinder Passi, president of NBCC Heights, Sector 89, said that improved connectivity has become a necessity. “Thousands of families are living along the expressway, but public transport remains inadequate. A metro link and direct bus services will not only benefit residents but also reduce the city’s vehicular load and pollution levels,” he said.

They said that large parts of New Gurugram continue to suffer from poor last-mile connectivity and limited public transit options, forcing residents to rely on private vehicles.

Responding to the residents, MP Inderjit Singh assured them that the issue has already been raised at the central level. He informed them that discussions have taken place with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials to extend the Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 22–23 up to New Gurugram.

“The detailed project report (DPR) for the extension is currently under preparation. We have written to Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal, urging the ministry to speed up the policy formulation for linking the Airport Metro and Dwarka Expressway corridor,” he said.

In the letter to the housing and urban affairs minister, Singh said that Gurugram’s rapid growth demands an integrated public transport system connecting residential colonies along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) with Delhi. He also agreed to the idea of a new city bus route between Gurugram and Yashobhumi to provide affordable and reliable connectivity for daily commuters.

Residents expressed optimism after the meeting, calling it a positive step towards addressing long-standing mobility challenges. “The extension of the Airport Metro line will be a game changer for New Gurugram. It will significantly cut travel time to Delhi and the airport, while also easing congestion on the expressway,” said Sunil Sareen, a resident of Emaar Imperial Gardens, Sector 102.

Rajesh Mittal from Mapsko Casa Bella, Sector 82, added that the proposal reflects residents’ collective demand for sustainable mobility. “The government must prioritise such infrastructure to match Gurugram’s growth pace. Connectivity is the backbone of development,” he said.

The meeting concluded with Singh assuring residents that their concerns would be taken up with the ministries concerned.