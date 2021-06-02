Retired cop among trio held for handcuffing, assaulting siblings in Jharsa

Three persons, including a retired sub-inspector of police, were arrested for allegedly handcuffing and assaulting two persons in Sector 39 on Sunday following a scuffle that broke out during a cricket match.

A video of the incident was also widely shared on social media, in which the trio was seen thrashing one of them after tying him to an electricity pole. The police said that the trio also filed a cross-complaint against the two siblings who were assaulted, but the details are being verified.

According to the police, the two siblings, Suraj (20) and Vishwajeet (19) alleged that during a cricket match, a person on the opposite team, identified as Naveen Kumar, started abusing them following which a scuffle broke out, in which Kumar was injured.

Around 5.10pm, when the siblings were returning to their home in Sector 39 of Jharsa, Kumar, his brother and their father intercepted them and started assaulting them with sticks, the police said.

Suraj alleged that Kumar’s father handcuffed Vishwajeet to an electricity pole and started assaulting him. “Some people started recording the act on their mobile phones following which they took us inside the house and assaulted us. Meanwhile, someone informed the police control room, following which a team from Sadar police station reached the spot,” he said.

Aman Yadav, the assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said that the victims were taken to the Civil hospital and were given first-aid. “On Monday, the victims filed a complaint against the suspects and during an investigation, the prime suspect was identified as Prem Babu, a retired sub-inspector of Haryana Police. We arrested him and two of his sons on Tuesday,” he said.

A case under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sadar police station.

Yadav said during the investigation it was also found that the duo assaulted Kumar initially during the cricket match. “We have received a cross-complaint from the suspect’s side and they alleged that they were the first to attack. We have recovered CCTV footage from the spot and are verifying the facts, following which action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

The police said they are yet to recover the handcuffs used in the crime and that it is unclear how a retired cop managed to retain handcuffs that are to be deposited at the time of retirement.