RFID-based door-to-door waste collection begins in Manesar

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has rolled out a new door-to-door waste collection serviceacross its jurisdiction, covering villages, residential societies and commercial establishments. MCM team collect the garbage door-to-door in a village of Manesar in Gurugram on Friday. (HT)

The door-to-door waste collection system, launched earlier this year in Manesar, is now being monitored through radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, allowing officials to track daily waste pickup from every household.

Under the new system which started this week, all units are being digitally mapped using RFID tags, with QR codes installed in select areas. Officials said the basic purpose of both technologies is to monitor service delivery and ensure regular waste collection.

According to officials, around 100,000 properties have been fitted with RFID tags, while the remaining units will be covered in the coming weeks. Each RFID or QR code is being mapped to the respective property ID, creating a comprehensive database for real-time monitoring. There is a QR code in every house, shops and complexes in Manesar. Sanitation workers will scan them after collecting waste, and this will ensure that daily waste is collected.

“These tags are not linked to any payment mechanism. They are purely for service-level monitoring,” said MCM commissioner Pradeep Singh. “The data generated will be shared not only with MCM but also with the urban local bodies headquarters, ensuring transparency and oversight at multiple levels.”

Officials said that this allows the civic body to closely track waste collection vehicles and manpower deployed on the ground. The waste collection vehicles have been designed with separate compartments for wet and dry waste, in line with Solid Waste Management Rules, to reduce the load on landfill sites.

“Under this tender, we are not only monitoring vehicles and staff but also working to improve service standards on a daily basis,” said executive engineer Nijesh Kumar. “Citizens can now raise complaints through a dedicated toll-free number, 1800-208-5654. Every complaint will be tracked and monitored to ensure timely redressal.”

Senior deputy mayor Parveen Yadav said the new system would help the civic body move towards more efficient waste management practices.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, calling it a visible improvement over earlier arrangements. Kuldeep Sharma, a resident of Garhi Harsaru, in his thirties, said, “The waste collection vehicles now play the Swachh Bharat jingle and messages on waste segregation. It sends a clear signal that the system is changing.”

Rajbala Yadav, 41, a resident of Sector 1, IMT Manesar, said, “It is a welcome move, but it is too early to judge the quality of service as the new contract has just begun. This is the right time to provide feedback. Sharing contact details of the area-wise collection team would make the system more responsive.”

MCM officials said feedback from residents will be crucial in ensuring that the system delivers sustained improvements in cleanliness and public health across the city.