10 crore extortion money demanded from businessman leading to firing and encounter: Police

A ₹10-crore extortion demand allegedly issued by a fugitive gangster operating from abroad culminated in Thursday night’s shootout in Gurugram’s upscale Sushant Lok Phase-I, where four alleged gangsters were killed and another injured in an encounter with Haryana Police, investigators aware of the case details said on Friday.

Bullet marks seen on the house of the businessman where the suspects fired shots on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Police officials aware of the case details, who asked not to be identified, said that the 35-year-old businessman had not lodged any formal complaint regarding the extortion threats, but Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF), which monitors organised crime networks, had been tracking communications linked to gangster Deepak Nandal and his plans to target a businessman in Gurugram.

Officials said intelligence inputs received by the STF did not identify a specific target but warned of a possible attack in the city, prompting an alert to Gurugram Police’s crime units.

A senior Gurugram police officer, requesting anonymity, said crime branch teams had been instructed to remain on heightened alert following the intelligence.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Hitesh Yadav said police control room received information late on Thursday about a suspicious black Scorpio carrying armed men moving through Block A of Sushant Lok Phase-I.

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{{^usCountry}} “The suspects were trying to flee after firing indiscriminately at the businessman’s house when our teams reached the spot. They opened fire at the police without any restraint, forcing our personnel to retaliate. Four shooters were killed while one sustained injuries,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The suspects were trying to flee after firing indiscriminately at the businessman’s house when our teams reached the spot. They opened fire at the police without any restraint, forcing our personnel to retaliate. Four shooters were killed while one sustained injuries,” Yadav said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said around 30 to 35 rounds were exchanged during the encounter, which lasted barely a minute.

Another official, who also asked not to be identified, said the rapid response was aided by the deployment of three crime branch units in the vicinity. One team from the Sector-17 crime branch was stationed on MG Road, only a short distance from the residential colony, while two other units from sectors 39 and 40 were operating within a radius of one to two kilometres. “All three teams converged on the location when the suspects were attempting to flee after the firing at the residence,” a senior officer said.

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Three police personnel were also injured during the exchange of fire. Assistant sub-inspector and two constables sustained bullet injuries to the abdomen, leg and shoulder, respectively, and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. The injured gangster has also been admitted to the same hospital.

Police said the businessman had previously come under the radar of organised crime syndicates. In 2024, he allegedly received extortion threats from gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, following which he was provided police security for several months.

A senior officer said the businessman had also hired four armed private security guards for additional protection whenever he was at home. “However, on Thursday night, the businessman was not present at the house. Only his wife and two domestic staff members were inside when the shooters opened fire,” the officer said.

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The businessman’s sister, brother-in-law and their eight-year-old daughter also live at the residence. Police said the woman and her daughter had travelled to the United States around 10 days ago, while her husband was away from the house at the time.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Naveen Sharma identified the four men killed as Deepa alias Sandeep, a resident of Tohana in Fatehabad district, and Nitin, Ankit and Aryan, all residents of Rohtak. The injured accused, Shivam, is a resident of Nuh.

According to police, Sandeep had at least 14 criminal cases registered against him across Haryana, while Nitin was wanted in two cases, including one involving attempted murder. Police said they were still verifying the criminal records of the remaining three accused.

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Five firearms were recovered from the spot, including three 9mm pistols allegedly manufactured in China and two country-made pistols.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic in-charge at Gurugram Civil Hospital, said postmortem examinations found a total of 21 bullet wounds on the four deceased. “Ankit sustained seven bullet injuries to the neck, chest, abdomen and legs. Sandeep had four bullet wounds to the chest, neck, left arm and left thigh. The remaining two had multiple bullet injuries to the head, chest, abdomen and thigh,” Mathur said.

Investigators said the attack was allegedly orchestrated by gangster Deepak Nandal, who has emerged as one of Haryana’s most active organised crime figures over the past year while operating from abroad.

Police linked Nandal’s syndicate to a series of high-profile shootings in Gurugram. These include the July 2024 attack on Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria, who survived; the August killing of financier Rohit Shokeen; firing at realtor MNR Buildmark’s office in Sector 45 in September over an extortion demand; firing outside Dubai-based fashion designer Manish Chawla’s office on Golf Course Road in February this year; and the May attack on the residence of Fazilpuria’s event organiser Saurabh Kalia, during which police constable Kulbir was injured.

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STF officials said efforts to trace Nandal, who is believed to be operating from abroad, have now been intensified following Thursday’s encounter. “We were already working to establish his location and initiate the process to secure his arrest and deportation to India. Following this incident, those efforts have been stepped up,” an STF officer said.