RWAs aid staffers who have tested positive for Covid-19

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and residents across the city are undertaking a slew of measures, such as collecting monetary donations, gathering medical and food supplies, for providing assistance and aid to maintenance staff and security guards in condominiums and societies, who have been hit by the Covid-19 disease amid the wave affecting the entire country.

In DLF Phases 1 and 2, at least 10 maintenance staffers and four security guards have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the residents of the townships. To aid them, the RWA there is procuring medicines from local chemists and also providing them with accommodation for isolation purposes.

“We have tied up with gurudwaras and local NGOs, who have provided lodging for maintenance staff and security guards for isolating themselves at their facilities. We are also incurring all the costs for their meals and have tied up with a local chemist to ensure they have a continuous supply of vital medicines, such as multivitamins, cough, and cold medicines. We are also looking for local hospitals and health centres, through which the staff’s health condition can be monitored regularly and medical aid can be provided to them if their condition deteriorates,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, Qutub Enclave RWA, which looks after DLF phases 1 and 2.

In all, the townships have more than 40 active Covid-19 cases, according to Bansal.

At a Covid-19 testing camp held at Carlton Estate in Sector 54 last week, two security guards tested positive.

“The security guards were immediately sent home. They have been regularly provided with financial assistance by the RWA to procure meals and medicines. The RWA came to know that one of the guards was staying alone in the city. We arranged transportation for him, and a taxi dropped him at his home town in Uttar Pradesh where he could be looked after properly by his relatives,” said Pawan Tharwani, president of Carlton Estate Condominium Association (CECA).

At Carlton Estate, two towers are currently under containment, with at least residents in 30 apartments isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

At Westend Heights in DLF-5, 19 maintenance staff tested positive during a Covid-19 testing camp held in the condominium.

“Besides the maintenance staff, few security guards also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Since then, through various social platforms, residents have come forward for their assistance and have agreed to provide financial and medical assistance to those affected. Residents have also volunteered to arrange oxygen cylinders so that they can be availed of during an emergency,” said Saket Arora, a resident of Westend Heights.

Three towers in Westend Heights are currently under containment.

The RWA of Westend Heights said that many volunteer support groups are available round-the-clock to provide help for the smooth implementation of services. “Camps for testing and vaccinations for residents, staff as well as part-time and full-time helps are regularly conducted. Daily sanitisation of all lifts and common area happens every day,” said Priti Anand, secretary, Westend Heights condominium.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and residents across the city are undertaking a slew of measures, such as collecting monetary donations, gathering medical and food supplies, for providing assistance and aid to maintenance staff and security guards in condominiums and societies, who have been hit by the Covid-19 disease amid the wave affecting the entire country. In DLF Phases 1 and 2, at least 10 maintenance staffers and four security guards have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the residents of the townships. To aid them, the RWA there is procuring medicines from local chemists and also providing them with accommodation for isolation purposes. “We have tied up with gurudwaras and local NGOs, who have provided lodging for maintenance staff and security guards for isolating themselves at their facilities. We are also incurring all the costs for their meals and have tied up with a local chemist to ensure they have a continuous supply of vital medicines, such as multivitamins, cough, and cold medicines. We are also looking for local hospitals and health centres, through which the staff’s health condition can be monitored regularly and medical aid can be provided to them if their condition deteriorates,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson, Qutub Enclave RWA, which looks after DLF phases 1 and 2. In all, the townships have more than 40 active Covid-19 cases, according to Bansal. At a Covid-19 testing camp held at Carlton Estate in Sector 54 last week, two security guards tested positive. “The security guards were immediately sent home. They have been regularly provided with financial assistance by the RWA to procure meals and medicines. The RWA came to know that one of the guards was staying alone in the city. We arranged transportation for him, and a taxi dropped him at his home town in Uttar Pradesh where he could be looked after properly by his relatives,” said Pawan Tharwani, president of Carlton Estate Condominium Association (CECA). At Carlton Estate, two towers are currently under containment, with at least residents in 30 apartments isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Health department asks for more ambulances, police re-purpose 20 vans for emergency use Hospitals report vaccine shortage, residents worried over second dose 50 shanties gutted in fire at Wazirabad village, no injuries Gurugram health dept to set up independent quarantine centres with oxygen beds soon At Westend Heights in DLF-5, 19 maintenance staff tested positive during a Covid-19 testing camp held in the condominium. “Besides the maintenance staff, few security guards also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Since then, through various social platforms, residents have come forward for their assistance and have agreed to provide financial and medical assistance to those affected. Residents have also volunteered to arrange oxygen cylinders so that they can be availed of during an emergency,” said Saket Arora, a resident of Westend Heights. Three towers in Westend Heights are currently under containment. The RWA of Westend Heights said that many volunteer support groups are available round-the-clock to provide help for the smooth implementation of services. “Camps for testing and vaccinations for residents, staff as well as part-time and full-time helps are regularly conducted. Daily sanitisation of all lifts and common area happens every day,” said Priti Anand, secretary, Westend Heights condominium.