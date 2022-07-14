Ryan School murder case: Disappointed by verdict, but quest for justice to continue, says victim’s family

Gurugram: "Every day, I go to his room and I feel like he will come back to us. I see his toys, drawings; his bed, and I feel his presence. Then I see his picture on the wall, and I know my son is never coming back,” said the mother of the seven-year-old boy who was found murdered in a private school in Gurugram on September 8, 2017.

Four-and-a-half years after the boy’s death, his parents said their legal battle to get justice for him is nowhere near an end -- worse, they are now back to square one, with the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissing the father’s petition to try the now 21-year-old accused — he was a 16-year-old student when he was booked for the crime — as an adult.

“We are back where we started. I wonder if we ever will get closure,” said the boy’s 41-year-old father.

The boy, a Class 2 student, was found dead in the toilet of his school. Later, a Class 11 student of the school was apprehended on charges of murder.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the juvenile accused must be examined afresh to ascertain whether he should be tried as an adult for the alleged crime.

“The last four years have not been easy for us, juggling between four courts — the Supreme Court in Delhi, the Punjab and Haryana high court in Chandigarh, the special CBI court in Panchkula, and the Gurugram Juvenile Justice Board. And each time a decision comes, it leaves us in more despair than before,” the boy’s father said.

He said he is mentally preparing to start the battle anew. “I promised my son that I will fight for him till my last breath whatever be the outcome. I will not give up.”

He said he will file petition in the high court to shift the accused to Bhondsi jail as he has turned 21 on April 3, this year.

The court has dismissed the accused’s bail plea at least 16 times in the past 47 months.

Reacting to the apex court ruling, the father of the accused said he is hopeful that his son will be tried as a juvenile and will be granted bail.

“This is the only case in history where bail has not been granted for over four years despite no conviction. My son’s prime years have been spent among criminals. But we are hopeful now; he will soon start studying for his LLB,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail