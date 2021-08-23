Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sai Lane Colony will have to be restored, says DTCP
gurugram news

Sai Lane Colony will have to be restored, says DTCP

A restoration order implies that illegal construction or developments will have to be removed. In case property owners don’t follow the orders, then FIRs would be registered against the violators, said DTCP officials
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Around 135 flats have been constructed in violation of rules in the Sai Lane Colony of Old Gurugram.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to issue a restoration order to landowners and flat owners of Sai Lane on Old Railway Road over illegal constructions that were undertaken in violation of rules, without permissions from the competent authority. DTCP officials said that the flat owners had approached a local court but were not granted relief.

A restoration order implies that illegal construction or developments will have to be removed. In case property owners don’t follow the orders, then FIRs would be registered against the violators, said DTCP officials.

Around 135 flats have been constructed in violation of rules in the Sai Lane Colony of Old Gurugram. The department had earlier issued notices to the landowners, flat owners and property dealers involved in the construction, development and sale of these properties.

“We will issue restoration order to the flat owners and landowners in the next couple of days for construction of flats without any permission from the competent authority. We had submitted in the court that due course of law was followed in issuing notices earlier and there was no arbitrary action,” said RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).

Bhath also said that details about the property deeds were sought from the revenue department. “We have also sought information from civic agencies as to how water and power connections were issued,” he said.

DTCP officials said that they have got clear instructions from their headquarters in Chandigarh that the construction of multiple flats on agricultural land or without permission from competent authority would not be allowed in the district. “We have taken action on complaints that have been lodged and areas where our officials have conducted surveys. I appeal to the city residents to apprise the department through phone or email if any violations are happening in their areas. We will take immediate action in such matters,” he said.

