Scattered rain, gusty winds cool down Gurugram
According to the data shared by the weather department, Gurugram received very less rain in September this year -- only 3.8mm -- and has a rain deficit of 94% this month
Most parts of Gurugram on Wednesday received scatted rainfall, and that coupled with a cloudy sky and heavy rain in neighbouring Delhi, helped bring down the day temperature in the city. The weather department said fairly widespread “light to moderate” rain is likely in Haryana on Thursday as well.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Gurugram on Wednesday was 31.4 degrees Celsius (°C), while the minimum was 27.4°C. Strong gusty winds throughout the day also brought residents relief from the sultry weather that they have been facing over the past one week.
The IMD in Chandigarh has predicted cloudy skies till the weekend and light to scattered rain on Saturday and Sunday. It further said the temperature is likely to drop by two degrees over the next two days owing to scattered rainfall and gusty winds.
The IMD in a statement issued on Wednesday said, “The well marked low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh persists. It is likely to move slowly north-northwestwards during the next 24 hours and gradually recurve northeastwards across south Uttar Pradesh. It is very likely to interact with a trough in mid-latitude westerlies during September 15 to 17 leading to enhanced rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.”
It further said that fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells are likely in Haryana and east Rajasthan on September 14 and 15.
Gurugram residents meanwhile were happy to get a reprieve from the sultry weather. “The last 15 days were very hot and sultry and it was difficult to work out in the open. We were forced to stay indoors and run air-conditioners throughout due to lack of rain,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Sector 23A.
-
CBI court refuses to accept crucial conversations as evidence... for now
Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday refused to allow the prosecution to place on record the CD containing Rahul Mukerjea's conversations with his father, former media baron Peter Mukerjea and former step-mother, Indrani, after Indrani's slain daughter Sheena Bora abruptly went missing in April 2012. The special court however asked the prosecution to submit the CD evidence through a relevant witness as the case progresses.
-
How Bharti Sangoi is helping Sion hospital ride the milk crisis
Mumbai: Bharti Sangoi has been much-revered in the corridors of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospital, Sion, for three decades. True to her spirit, she is now helping the hospital tide over an acute shortage of milk, with Aarey Dairy discontinuing its supply to all Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals as it is facing scarcity. There on, she has been providing 300 litres for patients in crucial need every day.
-
Nudged by police, residents of 90 Nuh villages ‘pledge’ to shun cow slaughterers
A month after the police carried out “awareness drives” against the smuggling and slaughtering of cows, at least 90 villages in the Muslim majority Nuh region, held panchayats (village meetings) and passed resolutions “pledging” to boycott, socially and otherwise, all those who are allegedly involved in these illegal activities, the Nuh police said on Wednesday. The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, prohibits cow slaughter, trafficking and consumption of beef in the state.
-
Cultural events at Central Vista to go on for one more month
New Delhi: From plays and regional dances to magic and puppet shows that convey citizen-centric welfare messages — the infotainment drive at Central Vista will continue daily for at least another month, officials familiar with the matter said. Ties with several other ministries are also in the works, officials said. There will also be a specialised drive to mark occasions. The team is also working to promote the health ministry's nutrition month programme this September.
-
Uttar Pradesh to have 4600 health ATMs within 3 months: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government would install 4600 health ATMs in all primary health centres and community health centres of Uttar Pradesh within three months. These health ATMs would play a vital role in healthcare, Yogi Adityanath said while inaugurating the first health ATM at Chargawan CHC in Gorakhpur. GORAKSHPEETH REFLECTS VALUES OF SANATAN DHARMA: CM Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Gorakshpeeth reflects the values and ideals of the Sanatan Dharma.
