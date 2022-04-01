Schools start new academic session in-person, a first in two years

Most of the schools across the city reopened on Friday and welcomed students of all grades for offline classes after a span of two years while some educational institutions chose to remain closed and begin the new academic session from Monday onwards.

All the government schools reopened on Friday. Students were called to attend the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he interacted with students, teachers, and parents.

School principals said that they are excited about resuming offline classes. Anju Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Basai, said they had called students of all classes to attend the live session of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the attendance was between 70% and 80%. “There were no classes but we wanted them to attend the session and listen how to overcome exam stress. The session not only helped the students scheduled to appear for the board exams but also children of all grades,” she said.

Sharma said the new academic session will start in a full-fledged manner on Monday and that they are working on undertaking measures to make up for the learning gap of two years.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School of sectors 4 and 7, said teachers and students were excited to attend physical classes after a two-year gap. “Parents of the junior wing were not very comfortable sending their wards on Friday as the children are not vaccinated. However, they are concerned about their mental growth...The turnout on Friday was average but parents have assured to send their wards regularly from Monday onwards,” she said.

School teachers said the online classes during the pandemic have led to a significant learning gap and the return to offline classes would finally allow teachers to facilitate students to learn properly.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, the principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jacobpura, said the turnout on Friday was low but they are expecting full strength on Monday. “Most of the students in the junior classes have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 and parents are willing to send them. The habit of sitting in classrooms and taking regular offline classes will not be easy for a week at least but we are working towards making classes interesting and meaningful so that students don’t try to skip classes,” he said.

He further said new admissions have also started and the new students will start attending the physical classes from Monday onwards.

Nidhi Tewari, principal of Ridge Valley School, said the beginning of this academic session seems to be more overwhelming than ever before. “We could see mixed feelings of excitement, joy, and enthusiasm among the students, parents, and teachers. There were many engaging activities planned for children. 90% of the students were present on campus. The parents were equally happy to send their kids. We started full-fledged school operations and also made transport and meal facilities available to the children on the very first day,” said Tewari.

Several other schools, however, said that they will resume classes only from Monday. Rashmi Malik, the principal of Salwan Public School, said the school is opening for all classes from Monday. “Our teachers are prepared to welcome students and make them comfortable. They will analyse the learning gaps, children’s mental and physical health and engage with parents to bridge the same. The first week will only be for revision of the important concepts taught in the past two years through fun activities,” she said.

District education officer Indu Boken could not be reached for comments on the measures that the education department is taking for the new session and the directions passed to schools for observance of precautionary measures.

CM attends monthly radio programme with students

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School in Sector-43 on Friday. He attended the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues and anxiety faced by students before exams.

During the interaction, Khushboo, a student of Class 8, sought guidance from the CM while appearing for exams. Khattar explained to the students that they should focus on one question at a time and then move to the next. This will not put unnecessary pressure on them and they can give the exam without stress.

