Schools to face action if found open during extended winter break, says Gurugram DC

The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday formed five teams led by subdivisional magistrate to identify schools that are operational across the city despite state orders to extend winter holidays till January 22 and reopen on January 23 (Monday).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said strict action will be taken against those institutions that are found open in violation of government orders. All private and government schools will remain closed till January 22 and in-person classes will be held only for Class 10 and Class 12 students, said officials.

The winter vacation for Haryana schools commenced on December 25 and was to end on January 8, but due to the inclement weather conditions, the vacation was extended till January 15. Then, following another review of the intense cold wave conditions, the directorate of school education directed that all government and private schools remain shut till January 22.

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said they have received many complaints from parents that schools have cancelled the extended winter vacation and their wards are falling sick in the cold weather.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have asked the district education officer (DEO) to issue notices to schools that are violating state orders. If any school is found conducting in-person classes for students below the age of 10 years, will not only face legal action but we will also recommend their licence cancellation,” he said.

Yadav said SDMs will submit a detailed report on Wednesday regarding the schools and explanation will be sought from them. “At least seven private schools were found open on Tuesday for students of all classes. In-person classes are only allowed for students appearing for their Class 10 and 12 board examinations,” he said.

A parent of a class 7 student of a private school, who complained to DC on Monday, said her son fell sick and was taken to the medical room of the school and later they were called to pick him up. “We took him to a hospital where doctors have advised us to keep him indoors and not to expose him to the inclement weather. Schools don’t take any responsibility if the student falls ill; parents have to take leave from office and stay with them. This weather is not fit to send children to school,” she said, asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several schools that were open refused comment.

The maximum temperature in Gurugram on Tuesday was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius (°C) and the minimum was 2.4°C, which is the lowest the mercury has fell this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cold wave is expected to continue till Wednesday or Thursday after which the temperature will gradually increase. They said the maximum temperature may rise up to 20°C and minimum temperature up to 11°C by January 23. IMD scientists there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm on January 22 and January 23 owing to a fresh active western disturbance in the western region of the Himalayas and adjoining plains from January 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON