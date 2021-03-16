Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Schools to train bus staff before next academic session
gurugram news

Schools to train bus staff before next academic session

The regional transport authority has asked the district elementary education officer to direct schools to hold behavioural training sessions for drivers and conductors of their school buses before the next academic session
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
HT Image

The regional transport authority has asked the district elementary education officer to direct schools to hold behavioural training sessions for drivers and conductors of their school buses before the next academic session. The communique also directed that background checks of the school transport staff be completed before they are assigned duties.

Dhaarna Yadav, secretary, RTA, Gurugram, said officials discussed the influence of the workers’ behaviour on children, during a road safety meeting in February. “In many instances, it was noticed that drivers used abusive language and their conduct with their colleagues was rough. A student spends up to two hours on a school bus, to and from home, every day and a positive atmosphere is required. They should not smoke in front of students and should also ensure they do not chew tobacco or spit out of the window while driving,” she said.

The city has around 350 schools that use around 1,610 vehicles to transport children.

Officials said that as many students have complained of aggressive behaviour by bus staff to their parents, the directions are to ensure that drivers follow traffic rules and behave appropriately when performing their duties.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gurugram among 30 most polluted cities in world despite improvements

Man ends life due to financial crisis

Three booked for assaulting acquaintance, sharing video on social media

24x7 vaccination drive against Covid-19 gets muted response in Gurugram

Schools have been asked to get the staff trained in personality development skills, including spoken English and gender sensitisation. A session on ‘good touch bad touch’ is also required to be conducted, according to RTA.

Yadav said there are over 1,600 school buses in the city and many schools have not got the police verification of their staff. “If a driver or conductor is found ferrying students without verification, their driving licence will be confiscated and strict action will be taken against the school authorities,” she said.

A monthly meeting with school representatives will be held after April once the next academic session starts, said Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP