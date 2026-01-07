Sec 36: Six men run over for objecting to loud music; 2 critical, 20 booked

At least 20 people have been booked on Monday night for allegedly assaulting six men and running them over with a car after the victims objected to loud music and public drinking outside a residential society in Sector 36 during New Year celebrations, police said. Police said, the incident took place between 1.50am and 2.30am on January 1.

The injured were identified as Hoshiyar Singh, 31; Manish Kumar, 32; Rahul Kumar, 34; Sonu, 30; Subhash Yadav, 39; and Basant Kumar, 21, all residents of Mohammadpur Jharsa, Sector 36, said police.

According to police, Subhash and Basant are in critical condition and are under treatment at a private hospital in Sector 38. Basant suffered from fractures in skull, jaw, limbs and was in coma, while Subhash has suffered from multiple fractures in both the legs.

Police said, the incident took place between 1.50am and 2.30am on January 1. Around 20 semi-clad men in five cabs were playing loud music while drinking liquor in front of the AVL-36 society located on the Dwarka Expressway.

Investigators said that the suspects had blocked the road by parking their vehicles haphazardly which caused problems for commuters. They were even dancing after climbing on top of a truck parked roadside.

A police officer, privy to the investigation said, Hoshiyar and Manish reached the spot and asked the suspects to move away and clear the road. “A verbal argument took place between both the sides after which the suspects assaulted the duo. Hoshiyar managed to call his neighbours, after which Rahul and Sonu reached the spot for help, however, they were also assaulted,” he said.

“The suspects left the spot but around five of them in two cars returned after 20 minutes and one of them rammed his speeding car into us once. Four of us managed to escape but Subhash and Basant were hit and flung in the air from the impact,” he said, adding that the incident took place in front of the society’s entry gate which is at least 200 metres away.

Hoshiyar said, “Doctors have said that Subhash might get paralysed as blood circulation to one his legs have stopped.”

“The suspects threatened us with dire consequences and fled from the spot immediately after which we all were rushed by locals to the hospital in Sector 38 for treatment,” he said.

Police said, they waited to record a statement of any of the two critically injured victims, but after doctors declared them medically unfit, an FIR was registered on Hoshiyar’s complaint on Monday against the suspects under sections 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 37 police station on Monday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram, said that police have the registration number of at least three cars in which suspects had reached the spot.

“All the suspects including the one who intentionally ran over the residents will be arrested soon. Police are also scanning the CCTV camera footage of the spot,” he said.