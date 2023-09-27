Security guard attempts rape on Gurugram society resident

A 25-year-old woman, who lives in a residential society in Sector 92 in Gurugram, was attacked on Tuesday by a security guard at the residential colony who entered her flat, attempted to rape her, and after his sexual assault was unsuccessful, stabbed the victim multiple times with a screwdriver, police officers aware of the case said.

Police said the woman suffered severe injuries to her hands and neck and is under treatment.

They said the accused, identified as Vishnu Kumar, manage to escape after neighbours were alerted by the woman’s cries. Police teams have been formed to arrest him at the earliest, the officers said.

Investigators said the incident occurred at around 11am, when the woman’s husband was away at work.

Kumar rang the doorbell of the victim’s flat, and when she opened the door, he told her he wanted to check the balcony in connection with a complaint.

“Once he entered the flat, he grabbed me from behind and pushed me to the ground with the intention to sexually assault me. When I started screaming for help, he got agitated and attacked me with a screwdriver. Blood started oozing out from my throat and hand, but I kept shouting for help. When neighbours started gathering, the guard fled,” the woman said in her police complaint.

The woman’s husband said after he was informed about the assault on his wife, he alerted the maintenance agency and the residents’ welfare association, who took his wife to the hospital.

“We chose the society as our home because it had better security, but the security guards themselves are proving dangerous to residents,” said the husband.

Praveen Malik, RWA president, said the security agency, which deployed Kumar there, has been employed by the society since 2019.

“We have shared all details of the guard with the police and are extending our full cooperation with the police investigation so that the guard can be arrested at the earliest,” he said.

Shiva Archan Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (west Gurugram), said Kumar fled the spot immediately after stabbing the woman.

“Other residents and the security team came to her help and alerted police besides rushing her to a private hospital in Sector 90 where she is still under treatment,” he said.

The ACP said multiple teams are carrying out searches to arrest Kumar.

“He is on the run but will be arrested soon. We are investigating his background details and whether he had undergone police verification before being hired as a guard. This incident, prima facie, seems to be a spur of the moment act. There was no enmity between the couple and the guard,” he said.

Sharma said that an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force) 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 511 (attempting to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 10 police station.

“We will invoke further provisions of the IPC if the doctors term the stab injuries life threatening,” he said.

