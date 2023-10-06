Semi-clad body of woman with head smashed found in Manesar

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

Yellow police tape is displayed at a crime scene after a motorist was shot in the head along the 2700 block of south 80th Street in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott/Files (Reuters/representational image only)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An unidentified body of a semi-clad woman who was battered to death was recovered from a roadside tea stall on NH-48 in Manesar on Friday morning, said police.

Police said they are yet to ascertain if the victim was subjected to sexual assault.

A brick, which was used to smash her head, was also found near her, they added.

Police said that the woman was not in a sound mental condition and had reached the area nearly 10 days ago. The local shopkeepers, eatery owners and passers-by used to feed her and she slept below a tree in the area.

As per police, a tea stall owner, Prabhash Kumar, spotted the body lying in a pool of blood inside his shop on Friday morning. She must have aged between 45 to 50 years, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said that Kumar and other shop owners alerted the police control room after which an emergency response vehicle and forensic experts reached the spot.

Surender Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Manesar), said, “Prima facie, there was no evidence of any sexual assault. We will wait for the post-mortem report for confirmation,” he said, adding that they were trying to track down the suspect.

ACP said that the woman was last spotted at about 9pm on Thursday when the shop owners were closing their establishments.

On Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified suspect under sections 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Manesar police station on Friday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON