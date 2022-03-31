Senior executive of a private firm abducted, thrashed in Gurugram

Police have booked several suspects for allegedly assaulting a senior associate of a private company after abducting him by intercepting his car near Star Mall in Sector 30, Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, an associate vice-president of the Godrej Properties Limited, was returning home when suspects in a white car allegedly intercepted him at around 9.30pm on March 25.

According to police, the suspects allegedly dragged the victim out of his car, assaulted him and then forcibly put him inside another car. They set him free after threatening him, said police.

Police said that the victim was later admitted to a private hospital in Sector 44 for treatment of the injuries received from the assault. Police suspect that the incident might be a fallout of a business-related issue.

The corporate communication department of the victim’s company has requested that his name be withheld for safety and refused to comment on the issue.

On the senior executive’s complaint, an FIR against a suspect identified as Ravi Yadav and other unidentified suspects under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 365 (punishment for abduction), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sector 40 police station late on Tuesday night, said police.

The victim alleged in the FIR that three persons in a white car intercepted him. He told the police that at the same time, a few more suspects on four motorcycles also reached the spot and dragged him out of his car after breaking the windows.

He alleged that the suspects rained him with kicks and punches besides assaulting with wooden bats and pushed him inside another car and took him away.

The senior associate alleged that the suspects threatened him not to interfere with Yadav’s work else they would kill him next time and then threw him out of the car.

Meanwhile, Yadav, a building contractor, said that he did not even know the victim and was nowhere near the spot when the incident took place. He said that he has a ₹3 crore contract with Godrej Properties Limited.

“I invested around ₹60 lakh in a project. The company terminated me from work in January this year without a prior notice. I had an argument with a company contractor in December last year after I requested that my money be returned,” Yadav said.

Denying his involvement in the assault case, Yadav said the company contractor had approached police last year after their argument.

“That time, the police asked me not to step inside the company office and told me that I will get my invested money back. I only want my money to be returned without facing any trouble,” Yadav said.

Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Sector 40 police station, said that the suspects had threatened the victim and told him that Yadav must get his job back. “The incident seems to be related to a business dispute,” he said. He also said that there were around six suspects and attempts are underway to arrest them.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Virender Vij said a similar incident has been reported at another place in Gurugram. “Police are investigating both the cases,” he said.