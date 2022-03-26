Several booked for duping Gurugram woman on pretext of fixing credit card issues

The police have booked some unidentified people for allegedly duping a 62-year-old woman by taking a personal loan in her name, and making fraudulent transactions with the help of her credit card and bank account on August 17 last year, said the officials on Friday.

The victim — Sunita Sharma, a resident of Gurugram Sector 28 — approached a private bank for assistance in August last year as she could not use her credit card for transactions. The bank officials asked her to contact the customer care regarding the issue.

That is when, the suspects allegedly “used an interactive voice response (IVR) system to connect to Sharma and collected her details in the guise of a customer verification team after she called on a fake toll free number for resolving the credit card issues”.

The suspects allegedly made fraudulent transfers of ₹2.8 lakh using the card and from her bank account later, said the police, adding that the suspects had also hacked her cellphone by sending her a link via WhatsApp, and then availed a loan of ₹1.46 lakh in her name, which was used for paying bill of another bank’s credit card after it was credited in the woman’s savings account.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) at the DLF Sector 29 police station on Thursday night.

According to the police, the fraud took place on August 17 last year, and Sharma had approached the police to lodge a complaint soon after. And the case was registered after a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Gurugram police public relation officer (PRO) Subhash Boken said that an investigation is underway and the police are trying to nab the suspects at the earliest. “Necessary technical details, including details from the bank, are being collected for investigation,” he said.